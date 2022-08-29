iPhone 14, iOS 16 to turn millions of Android users into “Apple sheep”: Tim Cook has a plan

According to multiple reports and surveys, Android users are now more likely to switch to using an iPhone than they've ever been before...

What will help Apple convert Android users in 2022-2023

The amazing new customization features coming with iOS 16. Apple will finally let you make your iPhone truly personal - you know, like an Android phone. iOS 16's lock screen will now be more customizable than that of an Android phone; you also get dynamic wallpapers, possibly the best implementation of interactive widgets we've ever seen; fonts. On top of that, iOS 16 will allow you to perform some smart tasks like easily finding duplicate photos, batch editing photos, unsend an iMessage and even using iPhone as your Mac webcam…





In terms of hardware, Apple's preparing its most aggressive lineup of iPhones ever, giving into the trend of bigger phones with the iPhone 14 Max that replaces the iPhone mini; high-res cameras (which will play a big marketing role), and next-level performance thanks to a new cooling solution (that Android's had for ages)





Despite the fact that iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are expected to see a price jump, some reports say that people are more willing to spend money on a flagship





At $800-900 and in the world of $1,200 Android flagship phones, the vanilla iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max should be surprisingly affordable, but Apple also holds a major wildcard in the face of the iPhone 13, which is expected to drop in price to only $700, which might revive the interest in this excellent phone

iPhone 14 Pro price increase: For a while, Apple had to play the villain before becoming the hero





Should Android users really consider an iPhone because of iOS 16 and iPhone 14 or should they wait for the first USB-C iPhone?





iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are expected to finally (and I mean finally) switch from Lightning to USB-C, which is hands down the biggest reason Android users might be willing to switch to iPhone

iPhone 15 Pro is said to finally bring a periscope zoom camera for long-range magnification, which is my favorite feature on my Google Pixel 6 Pro (by far)

iPhone 15 Pro should be the first phone with a 3nm chipset that could take Apple's already great performance and efficiency to the next level

Are you an Android user who's planning to switch to iPhone? Is 2022 the year, or are you with me on this one? Let me know!

However, when it comes to this particular time of the year and the switch to iPhone 13 and iPhone 14, Apple has a few more tricks up its sleeve...One thing that I'd like to expand on is "the pricing situation" around the upcoming iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max…You see, when iPhone X was launched in 2017 at what seemed an insane price of $1,000, people thought Tim Cook & Co had gone crazy. The iPhone X's price was made fun of all over the internet and even on national television in the US.However, many didn't realize (including me at the time) that by launching a $1,000 iPhone in 2017 (when the most expensive flagship phones didn't' cost more than $800), Apple allowed itself a ton of wiggle room and time to make what would become the iPhone Pro better, without increasing its price. Do you see my point? The iPhone X had to come out and look and be overpriced in order to ease users into what was to come.That's why at this very moment, the likes of Samsung, Xiaomi, and Huawei sell premium Android flagship phones at higher prices than Apple, which was unthinkable a few years ago. On the other hand, current iPhone prices appear "normal" because iPhone X's successors never really changed their price since 2017 - that's five years.But right now, when Apple's on the verge of finally increasing iPhone prices, this price wiggle room created all the way back in 2017 will allow Cupertino to say: "Hey, look… We haven't changed the price of the premium iPhone for ages. Also, look at Samsung! The most expensive iPhone 14 Pro Max will only match the Galaxy S22 Ultra's price!". And they won’t be wrong.And we come to the only practical question that actually matters… Should you get a new iPhone 14 model now or would you be better off waiting for the next-gen iPhone? This question is painfully familiar, and many even find it to be pointless, and I can't necessarily disagree.That's because new iPhones come out every 12 months, and if you want to wait for the next, newer, or better one, you could be playing this game for ages. The situation is even trickier in the Android world where we get a few new phones virtually every month.All that being said, as I hinted at the beginning of the story, this year around, there's no doubt in me! I'm not spending money on an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, or iPhone 14 Pro Max because of the iPhone 15 series. I'll discuss this in a story that's coming out very soon, but in a nutshell: