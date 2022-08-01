Apple releases video answering questions about switching to iPhone from Android

With the introduction of the 2022 iPhone 14 series possibly as close as six weeks away, Apple is taking the opportunity to plant a seed in the mind of Android users. A video released by the Cupertino crew today is titled "Switching to iPhone. All your questions answered."





The video opens with the majestic front door of the Apple Store in Barcelona, Spain. The video's host (an Apple Genius) answers some of the most searched questions asked by Android users about switching to iOS and iPhone. "It's a simple, easy process," says the host. And as someone who has switched back and forth over the years, this writer would have to agree.

Considering making the move from Android to iOS? Check out Apple's new video













The first question asks whether it will be easy to transfer contacts, photos, and messages from an Android phone to an iPhone. Thanks to the Move to iOS app , found in the Google Play Store, the answer is "yes." You can select which content you want to switch to your new iPhone including messages, contacts, calendar, the camera roll, your Google account, and more.





An Android owner wants to know that if he decides to purchase an iPhone, can he trade in an Android phone? The answer, of course, is "yes" unless the device is not eligible for a trade. In that case, Apple will help you recycle it. And if you're not sure which iPhone to buy, Apple will help you decide.





Another question asks, "If I switch to iPhone will it hold up over time?" Our host says "definitely" since the iPhone is durable and resistant to dust, spills, and splashes. She also brings up the battery life which is nothing short of spectacular, especially with the iPhone 13 Pro Max. In our testing, the iPhone 13 Pro Max streamed video for 10 hours and 23 minutes, browsed the web for 18 hours and 52 minutes, and played 3D games for 10 hours and 29 minutes before the battery conked out.





Those switching to iPhone will also get to experience the handset's smooth performance that will last for years. This means that when the time comes to trade in your new iPhone, it will "still be valuable." And Apple uses the video to point out that iOS is reliable and prevents the phone from crashing because it comes from Apple. Other phone manufacturers, our host notes, get their software from another company (meaning Google) leading to delayed updates that could be less dependable.





The next question asks "If I switch to iPhone, will it get the latest updates?" The answer is that the iPhone comes with the latest OS version right out of the box. "This is another big thing that Android users would love about owning an iPhone," the host says. And to show how long Apple supports older models for, she notes that the iPhone 6s, released in 2015, still received iOS 15.

Try not to get caught up in the excitement that a new phone unveiling brings







When it comes to protecting personal information, Apple says that "the iPhone is built from the ground up to protect your privacy and give you control over your information." And if you need support from Apple to use your new device, the video says that Apple is there allowing you to chat or iMessage with a real member of the company's support staff without the Apple employee trying the ol' upsell.





Not only is the Tips app available to help you use the phone, but you can also wander into any Apple Store and speak to the staff even if you have yet to buy one.



