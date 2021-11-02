Notification Center

Apple Processors

iPhone 13 order wait times are finally improving

Doroteya Borisova
By
0
iPhone 13 order wait times are finally improving
Apple has definitely been feeling the effects of the worldwide chipset shortage lately, with many customers waiting over a month to receive their iPhone 13 Pro models from the time of order, even nearly seven weeks after the flagships' official release date.

However, a recent report from Apple Insider (based on a JP Morgan note to investors) suggests things may finally be looking up, as Apple's iPhone 13 lead times (the time it takes for a product to reach its buyer) have seen a notable reduction over the past few days.

