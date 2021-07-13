iPhone 12 showing strong sales despite upcoming iPhone 13 release

iPhone 12 showing strong sales despite upcoming iPhone 13 release2
In his note, Chatterjee refers to a survey on U.S. sales trends conducted by Wave7 Research. The survey aimed to determine the sales volume for each carrier. The research results show little to no signs of buyers waiting for the iPhone 13 and a steady interest in the iPhone 12.
On the other hand, many, including myself, wait for a new release to snatch the discounts that pop up around it. However, it might be that consumers are not very impressed with any of the rumored upgrades coming with the iPhone 13, judging by the lack of patience for it.
Chatterjee also says that ‘across the stores, representatives are seeing little evidence of customers avoiding iPhone purchases ahead of the iPhone 13 launch, supporting robust volume trends.’
Is the iPhone 13 simply not appealing enough and just one of those “insignificant” updates? Looking at the leaks we’ve had so far, that would seem like the case. It feels like we are getting a good ol’ “s” model this year, which serves as a peek into the more fundamental changes that might come in the following ones.