Apple

iPhone 12 showing strong sales despite upcoming iPhone 13 release

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
2
iPhone 12 showing strong sales despite upcoming iPhone 13 release
The iPhone 12 family seems to be performing quite well even with just two months remaining until the release of iPhone 13 models, states investment bank JP Morgan. The statement is based on a note for investors sent from a JP Morgan analyst - Samik Chatterjee (via AppleInsider).

In his note, Chatterjee refers to a survey on U.S. sales trends conducted by Wave7 Research. The survey aimed to determine the sales volume for each carrier. The research results show little to no signs of buyers waiting for the iPhone 13 and a steady interest in the iPhone 12.

Usually, the tendency is for sales volume to drop down in Q3 as September draws near and the release of the new models is on the horizon. It makes sense to wait for the arrival of upcoming devices to make sure you get the most updated version on the market.

On the other hand, many, including myself, wait for a new release to snatch the discounts that pop up around it. However, it might be that consumers are not very impressed with any of the rumored upgrades coming with the iPhone 13, judging by the lack of patience for it.
Apple

Additionally, Apple appears to be in less of a pickle than its competitors when it comes to inventory shortages. That helped the company keep its market share more stable. As a comparison, the analyst gives an example with Samsung, which for June had a slightly lower share month-over-month, namely due to inventory shortage.

Chatterjee also says that ‘across the stores, representatives are seeing little evidence of customers avoiding iPhone purchases ahead of the iPhone 13 launch, supporting robust volume trends.’

Is the iPhone 13 simply not appealing enough and just one of those “insignificant” updates? Looking at the leaks we’ve had so far, that would seem like the case. It feels like we are getting a good ol’ “s” model this year, which serves as a peek into the more fundamental changes that might come in the following ones.

