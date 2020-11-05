Apple ramps up production of older models as iPhone 12 supply woes mount: report



This year's lineup was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and only two of the four models are on sale currently. Globally, delivery time is around 10 days for the iPhone 12 , and 23 days for the iPhone 12 Pro



The demand for Apple's first 5G-compatible iPhones is apparently higher than expected , and some components such as power chips and LiDAR elements are short in supply.



Components shortage is seemingly an industry-wide issue caused by an increase in demand for silicon from different vendors and Covid-19 related disruptions. The launch quarter is typically Apple's busiest three months and suppliers are reportedly prioritizing the company in general and the iPhone 12 in particular to improve availability.



Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier warned about supply constraints for the iPhone 12 during a call with analysts, adding that "it's hard to predict" how long the problem would last.





Production of 2 million iPad units apparently affected because of the iPhone 12





For its part, the company is reportedly reallocating some components that were meant for iPads to the iPhone 12 Pro.



Additionally, the company has supposedly instructed vendors to manufacture over 20 million units of the iPhone SE iPhone 11 , and iPhone XR from October through early 2021. It appears that the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 will account for the bulk of these orders.





The report also says that the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR models that will be assembled after October will not ship with a charger and wired earphones.



Demand for the iPhone 11 is seemingly still strong and it is not expected to affect sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max because of the difference in the specs.





The Cupertino giant is reportedly planning to manufacture around 75 million to 80 million units of the iPhone 12 this year.