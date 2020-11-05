iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
iOS Apple 5G

Apple ramps up production of older models as iPhone 12 supply woes mount: report

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 05, 2020, 3:49 PM
Apple ramps up production of older models as iPhone 12 supply woes mount: report
Apple has boosted the production of older iPhone models to compensate for the shortage of the iPhone 12, reports Nikkei Asia

This year's lineup was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, and only two of the four models are on sale currently. Globally, delivery time is around 10 days for the iPhone 12, and 23 days for the iPhone 12 Pro

The demand for Apple's first 5G-compatible iPhones is apparently higher than expected, and some components such as power chips and LiDAR elements are short in supply. 

Components shortage is seemingly an industry-wide issue caused by an increase in demand for silicon from different vendors and Covid-19 related disruptions. The launch quarter is typically Apple's busiest three months and suppliers are reportedly prioritizing the company in general and the iPhone 12 in particular to improve availability.

Apple CEO Tim Cook had earlier warned about supply constraints for the iPhone 12 during a call with analysts, adding that “it’s hard to predict” how long the problem would last.

Production of 2 million iPad units apparently affected because of the iPhone 12


For its part, the company is reportedly reallocating some components that were meant for iPads to the iPhone 12 Pro. 

Additionally, the company has supposedly instructed vendors to manufacture over 20 million units of the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR from October through early 2021. It appears that the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 will account for the bulk of these orders.

The report also says that the iPhone SE, iPhone 11, and iPhone XR models that will be assembled after October will not ship with a charger and wired earphones.

Demand for the iPhone 11 is seemingly still strong and it is not expected to affect sales of the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max because of the difference in the specs.

The iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are apparently losing sales momentum and will not be produced any longer, which was already expected.

The Cupertino giant is reportedly planning to manufacture around 75 million to 80 million units of the iPhone 12 this year.

Related phones

iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

9.0
 Read Full Review
$800off $999 Special At&t $550off $999 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2815 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max View Full specs
$100off $1099 Special Bestbuy $1400 $1750 Ebay
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3687 mAh
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
OnePlus starts Black Friday early: get deals on OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors
Popular stories
Apple teases 'One More Thing' as it announces November 10 event

Popular stories

Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro battery life test complete: bad news for gamers!
Popular stories
Moto G 5G is headed to Verizon with Snapdragon 750G, triple camera, more
Popular stories
Another budget Motorola smartphone is on the way
Popular stories
Snapdragon 875 crushes Samsung's first 5nm chip in benchmark leak
Popular stories
Best Black Friday TV deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro vs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra vs Pixel 5: Camera Comparison

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless