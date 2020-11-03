Lead times indicate strong demand for the iPhone 12 Pro







AppleInsider reports that JP Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee says that lead times, which are based on delivery dates, are moderating for the iPhone 12 and remain stable for the iPhone 12 Pro



The time to get an iPhone 12 from its delivery date is around 10 days worldwide in the third week of availability. In the US, delivery times have moderated to around eight days from 11 days in week two.



Globally, the delivery of the iPhone 12 Pro has maintained an average of 23 days. In the US, lead times have increased from 24 days in the second week of availability to 26 days in the third week, indicating strong demand.



In China, the delivery times for the Pro variant remained stable in week 3 and moderated for the standard models. In the UK and Germany, lead times are normalizing for both the models.



The report also notes that although the iPhone 12 is available for in-store pickup in the US, UK, and Germany, the Pro variant is not available for pickup in the regions that JP Morgan tracks.



Data also suggests that compared to the same period last year, there appears to be a stronger demand for the iPhone 12 than the iPhone 11



In the first week of availability, lead times for the iPhone 11 was six days, and it rose to 12 days in week two. Lead times for the iPhone 12 hovered at 13 days during the first two weeks.



The iPhone 11 Pro saw lead times of around 24 days in the first two weeks. Availability for the iPhone 12 Pro is around 8 to 24 days during a comparable period.



Previously, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had also talked about the higher than expected demand for the iPhone 12 Pro. Apple is reportedly planning to boost orders for chips employed by the LiDAR scanner which is only there on the Pro models, which is another indication that the iPhone 12 Pro is defying expectations.