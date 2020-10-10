Apple giving away free AirPods with every iPhone 11 purchase in India





The offer goes into effect on October 17 and it is not known when it will end.



Full terms and conditions haven't been disclosed either, but the offer is only applicable if the phone is purchased via Apple's Indian online store, which went live only recently.



Although Apple's market share in India is nothing to write home about, it's the most sought after brand in the ultra-premium category. Overall, the market is dominated by Xiaomi, with Samsung coming in at the second spot.



The iPhone 11 currently costs $936 in India and the AirPods retail for around $200. This is the handset that helped Apple maintain its lead in the ultra-premium segment during the previous quarter. The category includes phones that cost more than $600.





That said, the company allegedly did lose some share to OnePlus, so its Diwali deal might be an attempt to woo buyers who are awaiting the arrival of the upcoming OnePlus 8T



Online sales in India reached record levels during Q2, accounting for nearly 45 percent of total shipments. So, the iPhone 11 deal could also be a way for the company to attract buyers to the Apple Store.




