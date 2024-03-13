iPad Air (2024) battery and charging: everything we know so far

Here you will find all that we know and hope for with the batteries and charging speeds of the new and highly anticipated iPad Airs that are set to come out in 2024. We expect Apple to announce them some time at the end of March or the beginning of April, so there's not much time left until the announcement.

Read more:

iPad Air (2024) series battery and charging summary

"*" = expected specs





Apple doesn't specify the battery capacity and charging speed of its devices, which includes its iPad tablets, so we won't know for sure until we get our hands on the upcoming iPad Air and iPad Air Plus in 2024. After our tests, we will know just how big the batteries are exactly, as well as how long it takes to charge both of the 2024 iPad Air models.





iPad Air (2024)





Battery size: 7,606mAh

Charging speed: 30W





Given that there's going to be an iPad Air Plus this year, we don't expect Apple to increase the battery size of the regular model. In other words, the iPad Air from 2024 should come with the same 7,606mAh battery that the iPad Air 2022 had.





As for charging, even though it was thought the iPad Air 2022 suported a maximum of 20W charging input, later tests with a 30W charger revealed that the tablet could be charged much faster. The iPad 2024 will probably take the same amount of time it took to fully juice up its predecessor though, so no changes expected here either.



Recommended Stories

iPad Air Plus (2024)





Battery size: 10,758mAh

Charging speed: above 30W





The new Plus model of the iPad Air that's coming in 2024 (at least as far as the leaks have pointed out) will most likely be as different as the iPhone 15 Plus is to the iPhone 15 . In other words, the expected upgrades are mainly two: a larger battery and a larger display.





How large the battery inside the iPad Air Plus will be is a mystery at this point in time, but we suspect it will be somewhere close to the battery size inside the iPad Air Pro, which has a capacity of 10,758mAh.





Charging-wise, we sincerely hope that Apple increases the charging speeds at least with the Plus model, as the larger battery will take too long to fill up if the speeds are similar to those of the regular iPad Air.