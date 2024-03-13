iPad Air (2024) camera: Leaks, rumors, expectations and more

This year Apple is said to release the iPad Air (2024) and a larger model dubbed the iPad Air Plus (2024). Now, cameras have never been a focus for tablets, but they can still be crucial parts that some users often utilize, so we think it is worth discussing the cameras the new iPad Airs in 2024 come with.





For now, we don't know much about the cameras on the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air Plus (2024), but there are a couple of nuggets to give us at least some idea of what to expect. Read on to find out more!





Also read:

iPad Air (2024) specs in a nutshell





Keep in mind that these specs are currently only speculation, as we don't have any official news or announcements from Apple yet. In fact, we don't even have any leaks or rumors that hint how many cameras and what megapixels the 2024 iPad Air and iPad Air Plus will have.









iPad Air (2024) camera upgrades





Both the iPad Air (2024) and the iPad Air Plus (2024) are expected to have a single camera at the back, just like the predecessor. Whether that camera will be upgraded with a better sensor remains to be seen. For reference, the iPad Air from 2022 came with a 12MP camera at the back, capable of shooting 4K video at 60FPS and 1080p up to 240FPS.





However, it is a tablet's front camera that is arguably more important for the user experience, as it is often used for video calls and conferences. Sadly, we don't have any news about any selfie camera upgrades for the new iPad Airs. In other words, for now it seems it will be the same 12MP ultra wide camera with a 122˚ field of view.





What we have heard, though, is that Apple is allegedly planning to finally position the iPad Air's selfie camera in the center of one of the iPad Air's sides, instead at the top center. This way, when you hold or place the tablet horizontally during video calls or while using apps that use the front camera, you won't end up blocking it.



Recommended Stories

How many cameras does the iPad Air (2024) have?





Both the regular iPad Air (2024) and the larger iPad Air Plus (2024) are expected to get one camera at the back, and another camera at the front. There haven't been any leaks or reports claiming we will see more cameras than these two.





That being said, there is some chance that Apple differentiates the Plus model a little more than just with display and battery size. There is a possibility we might see another camera either at the back or at the front to offer more options to users. If the larger iPad Air does end up getting another camera, it will most probably be an ultra-wide one.



How many megapixels is the iPad Air (2024) camera?





The camera at the back of the iPad Air (2024) and iPad Air Plus (2024) is expected to be12MP, and their front-facing cameras embedded in their displays are, for now, thought to be 12MP as well.