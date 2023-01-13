Apple's beastly 12.9" iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
Beastly 2021 iPad Pro is ready to land in your lap after huge clearance discount
Apple took the tablet world by storm in 2021 by equipping the iPad Pro with a desktop-grade chip. The highest-end model, the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, was quite expensive at launch, but trusty Best Buy has snipped $300 off its price.

The 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is undeniably one of the best slates around. It sports a beautiful miniLED screen with slim bezels that make content pop and is underpinned by the revolutionary M1 chip.

The chipset is ridiculously fast and blazes through the most demanding of tasks with ease. Intense workloads, graphics-intensive games, and multitasking are all handled swiftly by the slate. In fact, it's so powerful that most users simply won't be able to push it to its limits. This gives you a lot of headroom for more demanding apps and workloads down the road.

2021 12.9-inch iPad Pro

The M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro blows the competition out of the water with its glorious miniLED screen, laptop-level performance, revamped OS, modular design, and long battery life.
$299 off (27%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple is also known for supporting its tablets for a long time so if you get this tablet, you'll be golden for the next five years or so.

The iPad Pro has a dual rear camera array and a LiDAR scanner for AR apps. The device features Face ID for hassle-free user authentication.

You can expect the M1 iPad Pro to last 10 hours on a single charge, so there will still be some juice left after a full day of work or study.

The 12.9-inch iPad Pro starts at $1,099.99, which is a lot of money. Best Buy has brought the price down to $800.99. Admittedly, $800.99 is still a lot of money, but hey, this is a premium laptop-level tablet we are talking about which can easily replace your main workstation, and you get to walk away with $300 in your pocket.

Sure, there are competing tablets available in the market, but if you are already a part of the Apple ecosystem, it's better to go for an iPad. That's not to say that the iPad only works in sync with other Apple devices. In fact, some Android users might be better off with an iPad as Apple offers a huge library of tablet-optimized apps, which hugely elevate the experience.
