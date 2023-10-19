Get an iPad Mini 2021 with up to $170 off on Amazon now if you don't feel like waiting till 2024 for the iPad Mini 7
Many reports speculate that an iPad Mini 7 is in the works. However, according to the rumor mill, it's unlikely we will receive new iPads before the end of the year.
If you don't feel like waiting and want a new iPad Mini right now, Amazon is currently offering the 64GB Wi-Fi version of the sweet iPad Mini 2021 (6th Generation) in Pink for 20% off its price. Such a discount means you will save $99 on this nice tablet if you capitalize on this deal. In case you need more storage space, you can go for the 256GB WiFi + Cellular variant of the Pink-colored iPad Mini 2021 instead, which is currently $170 off its price at the retailer.
Now, we understand that Pink may not be your color of choice, but the iPad Mini 2021 still offers great value for money, and you should not let the color, which you can hide with a case, stop you from pulling the trigger on this deal.
The iPad Mini 2021 is powered by an Apple A15 Bionic chip, which is the same silicon that powers the whole iPhone 13 lineup. While it's no spring chicken, the chipset still offers plenty of firepower. So, if you thought this tablet was only for binge-watching Apple TV+, think again. That said, it's also perfect for watching your favorite TV series since it packs a stunning 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display as well.
While it's an older device, the iPad Mini 2021 still has a lot to offer. It has enough power, is easy to carry thanks to its smaller dimensions, and right now, it's even more affordable than usual. So, if you don't want to wait till 2024 for that new iPad Mini 7, we suggest you get the iPad Mini 2021 at a discounted price through this sweet deal now while you can.
Moreover, the iPad Mini 2021 boasts all-day battery life and includes a 20W power adapter in the box, which is something we need to appreciate.
