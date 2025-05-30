How has AT&T fared in 2025? We’ll know very soon
AT&T will share its Q2 2025 earnings report in July.
Is AT&T still a popular choice of network carrier in the U.S., or is it going the way of Verizon and losing subscribers by the hundreds of thousands? The numbers from the first quarter of this year paint a very promising picture for the company and, come July, AT&T will release the earnings report for the second quarter of 2025.
However, that isn’t even half of the full picture. A lot of users don’t visit physical stores, and similar claims to the above exist in favor of AT&T stores outperforming competitor locations in other neighborhoods. AT&T has a massive network across the country, with many areas where it provides the best cellular service.
Many anecdotal claims have alleged that AT&T, similar to Verizon, is performing much worse compared to T-Mobile. The “un-carrier” remains a favorite for many new and old subscribers in the United States. People from multiple regions across the U.S. say that T-Mobile’s physical stores are packed with customers, while AT&T and Verizon’s stores look empty.
While it’s quite clear that Verizon is losing subscribers, AT&T is very likely doing quite well for itself, even if it’s not as successful as T-Mobile for now.
AT&T remains many Americans’ choice of carrier. | Image credit — PhoneArena
Q1 2025 went really well for AT&T, and I’d bet that the same holds true for Q2. The company will probably showcase further growth, and discuss how it can attract even more new customers. It also helps that T-Mobile has recently been in hot water for price hikes and its controversial T-Life app.
Verizon is also making mistakes due to its new AI tools, and customers are fed up. Users claim that their bills often feature services that they never signed up for. This presents a golden opportunity for AT&T to swoop in and snatch away users from both of its biggest rivals.
The earnings report will be released on July 23, and a conference call will be held to discuss the results. I also expect AT&T to talk about its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite cell service to dead zones and directly compete with T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink.
