Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

How has AT&T fared in 2025? We’ll know very soon

AT&T will share its Q2 2025 earnings report in July.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
AT&T Wireless service
AT&T logo on a sign
Is AT&T still a popular choice of network carrier in the U.S., or is it going the way of Verizon and losing subscribers by the hundreds of thousands? The numbers from the first quarter of this year paint a very promising picture for the company and, come July, AT&T will release the earnings report for the second quarter of 2025.

Many anecdotal claims have alleged that AT&T, similar to Verizon, is performing much worse compared to T-Mobile. The “un-carrier” remains a favorite for many new and old subscribers in the United States. People from multiple regions across the U.S. say that T-Mobile’s physical stores are packed with customers, while AT&T and Verizon’s stores look empty.

However, that isn’t even half of the full picture. A lot of users don’t visit physical stores, and similar claims to the above exist in favor of AT&T stores outperforming competitor locations in other neighborhoods. AT&T has a massive network across the country, with many areas where it provides the best cellular service.

While it’s quite clear that Verizon is losing subscribers, AT&T is very likely doing quite well for itself, even if it’s not as successful as T-Mobile for now.


Q1 2025 went really well for AT&T, and I’d bet that the same holds true for Q2. The company will probably showcase further growth, and discuss how it can attract even more new customers. It also helps that T-Mobile has recently been in hot water for price hikes and its controversial T-Life app.

Verizon is also making mistakes due to its new AI tools, and customers are fed up. Users claim that their bills often feature services that they never signed up for. This presents a golden opportunity for AT&T to swoop in and snatch away users from both of its biggest rivals.

The earnings report will be released on July 23, and a conference call will be held to discuss the results. I also expect AT&T to talk about its collaboration with AST SpaceMobile to bring satellite cell service to dead zones and directly compete with T-Mobile’s partnership with Starlink.

Grab a free iPhone 13 from Total Wireless!

Switch to Total 5G+ Unlimited 3-Month plan or Total 5G Unlimited and get a free iPhone.


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Buy at Total Wireless
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.
Read the latest from Abdullah Asim
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"
T-Mobile TPR reportedly turns away customers seeking plans "not profitable enough"

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless