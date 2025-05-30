Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

How to disable a battery consuming new look for Pixel in Android 16 QPR 1 beta

A new look for the Pixel in Android 16 QPR 1 Beta 1 will use your battery unless you disable it.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Android Google Google Pixel
The three cameras on the back of the Pixel 9 Pro can be seen clearly in this photo
If you own a Pixel 6 or later model and installed the Android 16 QPR 1 Beta 1 update, you might have noticed some changes. The beta software, which includes the September 2025 Pixel Feature Drop, includes the Material 3 Expressive design system designed to give Android users a more consistent experience across the platform. For example, Google has added a blurred background to the Pixel app drawer and Quick Settings.

You can really see this effect in the app drawer when you swipe up from the Google Search bar near the bottom of the screen. The color of the blurred background is based on the color theme found on the Wallpaper that you are using on your Pixel. With the blur, you can't see what is behind the icons found in your app drawer, but you can see that something is there. It is similar to looking through frosted glass.

As nice as this effect is, using it will eat away at your Pixel's battery life. Additionally, such a design just might not be your cup of tea. There is one way to eliminate the frosted glass look and return to a solid background. All you need to do is go into Settings > Battery and toggle on Battery Saver. Besides dropping the frosted glass effect, turning on the Battery Saver also restricts apps from running in the background which slows battery consumption and data use. It also turns off the Always-on display.

Comparing the new blurred background for the Pixel app drawer with the Battery Saver enabled and disabled.
Pixel app drawer with Battery Saver off (L), and Battery Saver on (R), | Image credit-PhoneArena

Not only will you save battery life by having your phone not run the blurred background, the other features of Battery Saver should also improve your battery life although it comes at the expense of your phone's performance.

Comparing the new blurred background for Pixel Quick Settings with the Battery Saver enabled and disabled.
Pixel Quick Settings with Battery Saver off (L), and Battery Saver on (R), | Image credit-PhoneArena

Another thing to consider. If your Pixel is running Android 16 QPR 1 Beta 1 and you don't see the blurred background in the app drawer or with the Quick Settings panel on the screen, check to see if you have Battery Saver enabled. And that brings us to a bug on the beta software. 

An issue with the QPR 1 Beta 1 update is preventing me from getting to the page where I can turn on or off Battery Saver. I assume it is a bug and until Google sends out a fix, you can get around this problem by tapping the Settings icon and using the search bar at the top of the screen, type Battery Saver. A toggle will appear on the page which will allow you to enable or disable the feature.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Senior News Writer
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.
Read the latest from Alan Friedman
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
OnePlus redefines flagship killers with the new Ace 5 Ultra and Ace 5 Racing Edition
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Now's your chance to save $230 on the iPad Pro M2 with this limited-time deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
Galaxy Z Flip 7 could be Samsung’s first foldable with dual chip strategy, but US users will still get the better deal
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
iPhone leak hints at a massive camera upgrade – but when will it drop?
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
T-Mobile, Verizon and AT&T under fire for lack of transparency on surveillance [UPDATED]
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless