This long-overdue change could make your Wear OS smartwatch way more useful
Wear OS 6 will bring a subtle shift that could have a big impact on everyday use
Wear OS 6 is introducing a key upgrade that many users have been waiting for. With the new version, Google is improving how the always-on display (AOD) works by allowing more parts of the interface, like media controls, to stay visible even when the screen dims.
In the past, most Wear OS apps would hide their content when the screen entered ambient mode. Unless you were using apps like Google Maps, Keep, or Spotify, you would only see the time and a blurred screen when your wrist was down. This made it harder to quickly glance at useful information without waking the watch.
Media controls are also getting a visual update. The buttons are now styled using the Material 3 Expressive design. While in active use, the buttons appear bold and filled in. When the AOD is on, the same buttons become thin outlines, but they still show up clearly and remain usable. You can still see the song name and take action without tapping to wake the watch.
This feature builds on what Google started with the Pixel Watch in Wear OS 5.1. That version had a hidden developer setting called Force Global AOD Experience, which kept the current screen visible in a dimmed state. Wear OS 6 is turning that idea into a standard feature.
Wear OS 6 is based on Android 16 and is expected to arrive later this year. While there is no confirmed rollout date yet, the changes could lead to a more consistent and helpful experience for smartwatch users.
Wear OS 5.1 always on display with media controls. | Image credit — 9to5Google
Google is now changing that. With Wear OS 6, the interface will keep showing the last screen you were using in a low-power state. According to the company, the update combines different solutions into a consistent AOD experience across devices. For example, if you are playing music, you will still see the current track and playback buttons, even when the screen is in ambient mode.
Wear OS 6 always on display with media controls. | Image credit — 9to5Google
There are other improvements in Wear OS 6 as well. All tiles will now use the same font, making it easier to move through the tile carousel. Health permissions are also being updated, giving users more control over what data each app can access.
