Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196

This long-overdue change could make your Wear OS smartwatch way more useful

Wear OS 6 will bring a subtle shift that could have a big impact on everyday use

By
1comment
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Google WearOS
Image of a Google Pixel Watch 3
Wear OS 6 is introducing a key upgrade that many users have been waiting for. With the new version, Google is improving how the always-on display (AOD) works by allowing more parts of the interface, like media controls, to stay visible even when the screen dims.

In the past, most Wear OS apps would hide their content when the screen entered ambient mode. Unless you were using apps like Google Maps, Keep, or Spotify, you would only see the time and a blurred screen when your wrist was down. This made it harder to quickly glance at useful information without waking the watch.

Wear OS 5.1 always on display with media controls. | Image credit — 9to5Google

Google is now changing that. With Wear OS 6, the interface will keep showing the last screen you were using in a low-power state. According to the company, the update combines different solutions into a consistent AOD experience across devices. For example, if you are playing music, you will still see the current track and playback buttons, even when the screen is in ambient mode.



Media controls are also getting a visual update. The buttons are now styled using the Material 3 Expressive design. While in active use, the buttons appear bold and filled in. When the AOD is on, the same buttons become thin outlines, but they still show up clearly and remain usable. You can still see the song name and take action without tapping to wake the watch.

This feature builds on what Google started with the Pixel Watch in Wear OS 5.1. That version had a hidden developer setting called Force Global AOD Experience, which kept the current screen visible in a dimmed state. Wear OS 6 is turning that idea into a standard feature.

There are other improvements in Wear OS 6 as well. All tiles will now use the same font, making it easier to move through the tile carousel. Health permissions are also being updated, giving users more control over what data each app can access.

Wear OS 6 is based on Android 16 and is expected to arrive later this year. While there is no confirmed rollout date yet, the changes could lead to a more consistent and helpful experience for smartwatch users.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero Senior News Writer
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Read the latest from Johanna Romero
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
Consumers are beginning to turn away from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon, new data shows
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
T-Mobile customers are only now finding that T-Life records their screen [UPDATED]
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are again finding out their bills include things they never asked for
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon customers are reminded why they may be better off with iPhones and Pixels
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T are cooling off on the idea of 5G small cells and instead, they're focused on this
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate
Google Messages just did something simple that you'll instantly appreciate

Latest News

Samsung's new useful Tap to Transfer feature starts rolling out today
Samsung's new useful Tap to Transfer feature starts rolling out today
How to disable a battery consuming new look for Pixel in Android 16 QPR 1 beta
How to disable a battery consuming new look for Pixel in Android 16 QPR 1 beta
How has AT&T fared in 2025? We’ll know very soon
How has AT&T fared in 2025? We’ll know very soon
Looking forward to Samsung's next big tablets? We have good news... and not-so-good news for you
Looking forward to Samsung's next big tablets? We have good news... and not-so-good news for you
Android 16 is coming next month – here are 6 changes to expect
Android 16 is coming next month – here are 6 changes to expect
Samsung hit with $112M verdict in Maxell patent fight, and the drama's far from over
Samsung hit with $112M verdict in Maxell patent fight, and the drama's far from over
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless