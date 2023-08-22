Luck is on your side! You now have a second chance to save on a brand-new M1-powered iPad Air 2022

Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

Apple Tablets Deals
A few weeks ago, we reported that you could get Apple's 5th iPad Air at a sweet $99 discount on Amazon. If you didn't take advantage of the offer back then, we guess you now have a second chance to score a nice saving on an awesome tablet.

Amazon is still offering the iPad Air 2022 at the same $99 discount as a few weeks back. Furthermore, both the 64GB and the 256GB models are enjoying the discount, which means you will save some cash regardless of the model you go for.

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 64GB: Save $99!

The tablet has great performance, and it's awesome that t it can now be yours for less.
$99 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) 256GB: Now $99 OFF on Amazon!

The tablet has great performance, and it's awesome that t it can now be yours for less.
$99 off (13%)
Buy at Amazon


The iPad Air is the tablet to go for if you want an iPad with great performance at a not-that-steep price. The 5th gen of the iPad Air is equipped with 8GB of RAM and is powered by Apple's M1 chip. All this means that the tablet has amazing performance and can literally handle anything you throw at it.

Now, being a more budget-friendly device with awesome performance, Apple had to cut some corners. One of them is in the display department. The Pad Air 2022 boasts a 10.9-inch LCD display with a 1640 x 2360 resolution and only 60Hz refresh rate. That said, the screen is still perfect for relaxing on your couch while enjoying your favorite Apple TV+ movies and TV series

Thanks to the M1 chip inside, the Pad Air 2022 can easily become your new workhorse tablet. With its big display, the tablet is also great for entertainment. And the fact that you can save almost $100 on it makes the iPad Air 2022 an even bigger bargain. So, tap the deal button and save on a brand new iPad Air 2022 now!

