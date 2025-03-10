GO Ad-Free for $1.99/m I 7-Day Trial

The 13-inch iPad Air M2 refuses to fade into obscurity and is now selling at a tempting discount

Apple may have quietly announced its all-new iPad Air with an M3 chip, but the M2-powered model with a 13-inch display is the one you should get instead. Amazon is selling this bad boy at a sweet $101 discount, letting you score the Wi-Fi version with 256GB of storage for south of $799. Act fast, as there's no telling how long this deal will last.

Get the 13-inch iPad Air M2 (2024) with 256GB of storage for $101 off on Amazon. You'll enjoy a fast tablet that delivers great visuals for just under $799. Plus, it supports the Apple Pencil Pro for even faster productivity.
The 2024 iPad Air may be technically an older device, but this does not mean it's not worth getting in 2025. Apple's chipsets usually pack an insane amount of firepower, giving you headroom for years to come. The M2 is no different. It packs serious power, delivering lightning-fast performance. You'll be able to run demanding tasks and games without experiencing any issues.

In addition, the tablet boasts a 13-inch LCD Liquid Retina display with a sharp 2732 x 2048 resolution. It delivers great visuals, although it lacks the deep blacks that an OLED panel offers. The brightness maxes out at 600 nits, so it might be challenging to use outdoors on sunny days. On a positive note, the display is scratch-resistant and has an oleophobic coating, making it durable and less prone to fingerprints and smudges.

It also supports the Apple Pencil Pro, so you'll be able to enjoy its haptic feedback, squeezing features, and the new Barrel Roll functionality that lets you alter your brush angle with ease.

All in all, the 13-inch iPad Air with M2 chip is still among the best tablets you can buy right now. So, if you want a speedy slate with incredible firepower and a more reasonable price tag, act fast and get this bad boy now while it's still $101 off on Amazon!
