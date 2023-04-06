The refreshed iPad from 2022 goes below the $400 mark once again





This is a limited-time deal though, which is why it quickly ended last time it popped up online. In other words, make sure to act quick if you find any interest, as it might disappear pretty soon.





Grab your new Apple iPad (2022) for $50 less!





10th-gen iPad (latest): get it now and save $50! The 2022 base iPad is already arguably the best tablet you can purchase for its price range, but Amazon's discount makes even more tantalizing. $50 off (11%) Buy at Amazon





Besides its new iPad Air-like looks, the new base iPad also comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chipset (5nm) which offers much better performance and power efficiency compared to the A13 that came with the 2021 iPad. You are also in luck if you tend to use your iPad's camera, since the 2022 model comes with an improved 12MP one, which can shoot much better video.





You also get an upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 for stronger and more reliable connectivity with your wireless devices, and USB-C charging port which allows to charge the tablet faster. Additionally, the 2022 model also brings 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, with the latter being arguably more exciting since it vastly improves the Wi-Fi speeds of the iPad and you will likely use this gorgeous tablet mostly at home.





What's really nice about the 10th generation of this entry-level iPad is that it works with the new Magic Keyboard Folio which launched alongside it. This makes the little guy a great machine for students and for regular productivity while on the go. If you are on a tight budget right now, it's a great option to consider, especially with this $50 discount from Amazon.