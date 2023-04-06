Pre-order the new Samsung Galaxy A54!
Trending:

The refreshed iPad from 2022 goes below the $400 mark once again

Apple Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The refreshed iPad from 2022 once again goes below the $400 mark
Apple's latest entry-level iPad from 2022 is currently enjoying a $50 discount, which is a return to the best deal we have seen related to this device so far. Half a hundred bucks might not sound much, but the 2022 iPad is already the most affordable you can get, at least from the models Apple is currently selling.

This is a limited-time deal though, which is why it quickly ended last time it popped up online. In other words, make sure to act quick if you find any interest, as it might disappear pretty soon.

Grab your new Apple iPad (2022) for $50 less! 

10th-gen iPad (latest): get it now and save $50!

The 2022 base iPad is already arguably the best tablet you can purchase for its price range, but Amazon's discount makes even more tantalizing.
$50 off (11%)
Buy at Amazon

Besides its new iPad Air-like looks, the new base iPad also comes with Apple's A14 Bionic chipset (5nm) which offers much better performance and power efficiency compared to the A13 that came with the 2021 iPad. You are also in luck if you tend to use your iPad's camera, since the 2022 model comes with an improved 12MP one, which can shoot much better video.

You also get an upgraded Bluetooth 5.2 for stronger and more reliable connectivity with your wireless devices, and USB-C charging port which allows to charge the tablet faster. Additionally, the 2022 model also brings 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support, with the latter being arguably more exciting since it vastly improves the Wi-Fi speeds of the iPad and you will likely use this gorgeous tablet mostly at home.

What's really nice about the 10th generation of this entry-level iPad is that it works with the new Magic Keyboard Folio which launched alongside it. This makes the little guy a great machine for students and for regular productivity while on the go. If you are on a tight budget right now, it's a great option to consider, especially with this $50 discount from Amazon.

Popular stories

Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, and Pixel Fold: Something strange is happening with Google’s new Android phones
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
Verizon subscribers in major U.S. cities are unable to make/take phone calls (UPDATE)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
The $300 Galaxy Flip: The cheapest way to get a taste of Samsung's foldable future (and past)
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Best Buy outdoes itself with the greatest no-strings Samsung Galaxy S23 series deals yet
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Galaxy S23 has already lost a whopping 43.3% of its value
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
Samsung partners with Peloton to help users track their home workouts using the Galaxy Watch
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
iOS 17 could end software support for the iPhone X and other Apple devices
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Samsung warns owners of Galaxy S23 series phones not to use certain accessories
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Waze adds ability to personalize drives, launches new zodiac driving experience
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 could come with a bigger screen
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
The Galaxy A24 is one step closer to launch after nearly being confirmed by Samsung
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless