iOS 18.2 brings camera control button function that iPhone 16 should’ve launched with

The two main reasons for getting an iPhone 16 — according to Apple itself — are Apple Intelligence and the all new camera control button. And much like the incomplete AI offerings the camera control button also launched with missing functionality that, in hindsight, is quite frankly silly.

With the iOS 18.2 beta the camera control button now actually launches the camera even if your iPhone is off or in the always-on mode. This is an option that you can toggle on from the settings. Previously you would need to wake up your phone to use the camera control button.

Why this wasn’t implemented from the start is not clear. Even budget Android phones I’ve owned in the past came with options to quickly open the camera or take a snap when the screen was off. One way this was done was by double tapping the volume down key. The fact that a dedicated camera button didn’t do this by default is just…odd.

Not the smoothest iPhone launch I’ve seen. | Video credit — Apple

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who pointed out the change in his newsletter, figures that Apple may make this the default setting in future after the public release of iOS 18.2 in December. If not that then it might at least be presented as an option during the initial setup of a brand new iPhone 16.

Apple Intelligence, the other reason to get an iPhone 16, is being rolled out in phases. Guestimates point to this rollout being completed somewhere around April of next year. This approach has also meant that people who got an iPhone 16 at launch didn’t get the complete experience Apple has shown off at its events.

In fact, this entire year has seen Apple release one bad software update after another. And frankly, it’s a bit disappointing. From the iPhone to the iPad to the Vision Pro, it seems every major Apple product was affected by bad software this year, and that really leaves a dent in Apple’s premium branding.

The company is trying new things: from the canceled Apple car to an iPad robot and a smart home device, but is it worth it at the cost of sacrificing quality control on its best sellers?
