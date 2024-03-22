iOS 17.4.1, iPadOS 17.4.1 arrive carrying important security fixes; older models get update too

While it doesn't seem like a big deal, I feel the need to tell you that iOS 17 .4.1 has arrived. Apple says, "This update provides important bug fixes and security updates and is recommended for all users." The update, along with iPadOS 17.4.1, has been disseminated to "iPhone XS and later, iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2nd generation and later, iPad Pro 10.5-inch, iPad Pro 11-inch 1st generation and later, iPad Air 3rd generation and later, iPad 6th generation and later, and iPad mini 5th generation and later."





At the same time, Apple felt that the security patches were important enough for it to offer the update to certain iPhone and iPad models that no longer receive support from Apple. For example, "iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPad 5th generation, iPad Pro 9.7-inch, and iPad Pro 12.9-inch 1st generation" received iOS 16 .7.7 and iPadOS 16.7.7. On Apple's support page showing security releases, all Apple said was "Details coming soon."









This means that there are CVE (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) numbers coming. The CVE numbers are used to catalog security issues and knowing that Apple will soon release them indicates that the newly released updates will patch up some serious security vulnerabilities that could have been and could still be exploited by attackers. Typically, when there are no CVE numbers involved in an update, Apple will point this out on the security updates page.



