New features in iOS 17.2 beta 2 improve Siri and support for Vision Pro's 3D photography

Apple has released iOS 17.2 beta 2 for developers and the latest beta build includes some new features for iPhone users. While these changes are only available to registered developers who install the latest developer beta build of iOS, it does give us an opportunity to look into the future to see what new features iPhone users could receive with iOS 17.2.
With the developer version of iOS 17.2 beta 2, the "Sensitive Content Warning" that automatically blurs nude photos and videos so you can't see them clearly, will blur stickers in the Messages app. And with the update, it will also blur Contact Posters in the Contacts app. These are the images that you see when someone is calling your phone. The new release also adds two new features. With the update installed, not only can Siri tell you your current altitude, but the virtual assistant can also tell you your estimated time of arrival (ETA) when using Maps.
The iOS 17.2 beta 2 release for developers includes a feature allowing iPhone users to record "Spatial (3D) Video for Apple Vision Pro." With the similarly named setting toggled on in the Settings app, a new "Spatial" option appears in the phone's video interface. A Vision Pro style icon in the bottom-left corner shows you that the setting is enabled allowing you to record in 30fps @ 1080p.
Apple writes, "Record spatial video with remarkable depth for viewing in the Photos app on Apple Vision Pro. For best results, keep iPhone in landscape orientation and stable while recording. Video is recorded at 30 fps at 1080p. A minute of spatial video is approximately 130 MB." Just keep in mind that last line from Apple. Storing spatial video on your phone will eat up the free space you do have.
In iOS 17.2 beta 2, Siri will tell you your altitude. Image credit-@aaronp613
When Vision Pro is released next year, you'll be able to watch your spatial video while donning the headset. Vision Pro itself will also record spatial video. Apple says, "Users will be able to capture precious moments in three dimensions and relive those memories with incredible depth on Apple Vision Pro. Every spatial photo and video transports users back to a moment in time, like a celebration with friends or a special family gathering."
The iOS 17.2 beta 2 release carries the software version number 21C5040g. Tomorrow, or sometime next week, it should be made available to the public.
