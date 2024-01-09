With today's new beta release, iPhone users get closer to the important stable version of iOS 17.3

The Stolen Device Protection feature coming in iOS 17.3 will make it harder for thieves to takeover an iPhone







The Stolen Device Protection feature makes life difficult for criminals like Johnson by requiring more than just a passcode to make certain changes to the phone and delaying some major changes by up to one hour. This gives iPhone users time to report that their phone has been lost or stolen. The Stolen Device Protection feature works when your iPhone detects that it is at an unfamiliar location that is not home or work.









For example, one of the things that Johnson would do once he had your passcode and your iPhone would be to change your Apple ID password. In the interview, he said that he became so skilled at changing the data on a stolen iPhone that he could turn your iPhone into his iPhone in just five to 10 seconds. And with the Find My app disabled, there would be nothing that the real owner of the device could do. Once Johnson placed his image on Face ID, he "got the key to everything," he said.





With the Stolen Device Protection feature, certain actions will require the use of Face ID or Touch ID to verify the user's identity. These actions include:

Viewing/using passwords or passkeys saved in iCloud Keychain

Applying for a new Apple Card

Viewing an Apple Card virtual card

Turning off Lost Mode

Erasing all content and settings

Taking certain Apple Cash and Savings actions in Wallet

Using payment methods saved in Safari

Using your iPhone to set up a new device

The following changes will be delayed by one hour and will then still require Face ID or Touch ID to verify the user's identity:





Changing your Apple ID password

Updating select Apple ID account security settings, including adding or removing a trusted device, trusted phone number, Recovery Key, or Recovery Contact

Changing your iPhone passcode

Adding or removing Face ID or Touch ID

Turning off Find My

Turning off Stolen Device Protection

The criminal who steals your device counts on his ability to make certain changes (like passcode, Apple ID password, and Face ID) quickly so that he can continue to make your iPhone his iPhone. But by waiting an hour for certain changes to take place, you now have time to contact Apple to inform the company that your phone has been stolen. And requiring biometric approval to make changes to Face ID and Touch ID, and to turn off key apps like "Find My," the process used by thieves like Aaron Johnson becomes harder to do.

The Collaborative Apple Music Playlist feature is also expected in iOS 17.3







The iOS 17 .3 update will also add the Collaborative Apple Music Playlist feature which will allow you to build a playlist with the help of others using a link to add or remove certain songs, re-order the playlist, and share emoji that reflects others opinion of a particular tune on the playlist.





iOS 17 .3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2, Apple apparently included the fix for the boot looping issue with the new release. You might recall that Apple was forced to pull iOS 17.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2 because of a bug that caused some devices to get stuck in a boot loop. Instead of re-releasing.3 beta 2 and iPadOS 17.3 beta 2, Apple apparently included the fix for the boot looping issue with the new release.



