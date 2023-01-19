Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
iOS 16.3 coming next week with these new features and bug fixes in tow

Apple Software updates
Apple iOS 16.3
Apple's iOS 16.3 software update will be coming next week with some key bug fixes and features in tow. The latest software update for Apple's mobile OS is already rolling out to users on the beta channel as a release candidate, but regular folk will have to wait it for a couple days more, possibly until Tuesday or Wednesday.  

What's new in iOS 16.3

For starters, we get lots of essential bug fixes. You'll no longer trigger Emergency SOS calls on accident, as the action now will require you to hold the power button and any of the volume keys and then release in order to perform the action. A bug which rendered black wallpapers has reportedly been fixed as well. Another bug that rendered horizontal lines on the iPhone 14 Pro Max temporarily has also bee squashed, as all nasty bugs should be. Some issues with Siri have been resolved as well, concerning music playback and CarPlay-issued requests. 

And last, but definitely not least, come in the new features on board. For iOS 16.3, those would be a new Unity wallpaper honoring Black History Month. More importantly, however, iOS 16.3 introduces Security Keys for Apple ID, which lets you add another layer of security to your Apple ID account by requiring a physical security key during the two-factor authentication, like Yubico and others. 

iOS 16.3 also adds supports for the yesterday-released HomePod 2nd Gen


If you're on the beta channel, your phone should have already started downloading the update in the background, so feel free to check out the respective menu in Settings. 


