Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple Software updates Wearables

Update to iOS 15 breaks controls on AirPods Pro

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
2
Update to iOS 15 breaks controls on AirPods Pro
The long-awaited iOS 15 update was released by Apple earlier this week and while it included useful new features like Focus and Live Text, it also came with something  totally unexpected and unwanted: the ability to break the controls for the AirPods Pro. Several Reddit users have posted about their experiences running an iPhone powered by iOS 15; when they try to activate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or Transparency Mode on the AirPods Pro, they receive a message from Siri that says, "Sorry, I can't do that."

According to MacRumors, the bug is exterminated in the iOS 15.1 beta that was released on Tuesday. With the latter, Siri's AirPods commands also get back to work.

As one Reddit user says, "WTF Apple? I know she can hear me fine, but every variation of "Siri noise cancellation" turn on etc. gets a response of 'I'm sorry I can't do that.' Anyone know how or why? Or even better how to fix?This was one of the main functions I use Siri for with both iPad and iPhone." Another Reddit user responded, "Came here for this. Same problem. That’s basically the only way I control it as my hands are usually dirty at work etc."

With Active Noise Cancellation, outward-facing microphones detect external sounds which the AirPods Pro counter with anti-noise, canceling the external sounds before the user hears them. Transparency mode allows outside noises in. For example, let's say you're crossing the street in a busy city while listening to some loud tunes. By activating Transparency mode you can hear that truck bearing down on you blowing its horn as the driver tries to get your attention.

Obviously, it is important that AirPods Pro users can quickly activate noise cancellation and Transparency mode. So obviously iOS 15.1 can't come soon enough. But Apple has released only the first developer beta, so we could be a few weeks away from having this bug squashed.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones
by Alan Friedman,  1
Google's cool wallpaper theming will debut on Pixel handsets but could end up on other Android phones
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
by Anam Hamid,  0
The OG Surface Duo will get Android 11 before year's end
Apple speaks up on creating Cinematic Mode for iPhone 13
by Doroteya Borisova,  4
Apple speaks up on creating Cinematic Mode for iPhone 13
MagSafe Duo charger doesn't fit the 5G iPhone 13 Pro but will it still charge the device?
by Alan Friedman,  2
MagSafe Duo charger doesn't fit the 5G iPhone 13 Pro but will it still charge the device?
TSMC cans seven employees who allegedly leaked confidential information to third parties
by Alan Friedman,  1
TSMC cans seven employees who allegedly leaked confidential information to third parties
iPhone 13 Pro: Leaks ruining reality - all the missing flagship features (vs Android)
by Martin Filipov,  11
iPhone 13 Pro: Leaks ruining reality - all the missing flagship features (vs Android)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless