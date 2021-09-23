Update to iOS 15 breaks controls on AirPods Pro

The long-awaited iOS 15 update was released by Apple earlier this week and while it included useful new features like Focus and Live Text, it also came with something totally unexpected and unwanted: the ability to break the controls for the AirPods Pro. Several Reddit users have posted about their experiences running an iPhone powered by iOS 15; when they try to activate Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) or Transparency Mode on the AirPods Pro, they receive a message from Siri that says, "Sorry, I can't do that."







According to MacRumors , the bug is exterminated in the iOS 15.1 beta that was released on Tuesday. With the latter, Siri's AirPods commands also get back to work.





As one Reddit user says, "WTF Apple? I know she can hear me fine, but every variation of "Siri noise cancellation" turn on etc. gets a response of 'I'm sorry I can't do that.' Anyone know how or why? Or even better how to fix?This was one of the main functions I use Siri for with both iPad and iPhone." Another Reddit user responded, "Came here for this. Same problem. That’s basically the only way I control it as my hands are usually dirty at work etc."





With Active Noise Cancellation, outward-facing microphones detect external sounds which the AirPods Pro counter with anti-noise, canceling the external sounds before the user hears them. Transparency mode allows outside noises in. For example, let's say you're crossing the street in a busy city while listening to some loud tunes. By activating Transparency mode you can hear that truck bearing down on you blowing its horn as the driver tries to get your attention.





Obviously, it is important that AirPods Pro users can quickly activate noise cancellation and Transparency mode. So obviously iOS 15.1 can't come soon enough. But Apple has released only the first developer beta, so we could be a few weeks away from having this bug squashed.

