Investors think AI features on the iPhone 16 will drive a sales supercycle into 2025
As the world is getting obsessed with AI features on phones, Apple is also reportedly going to have some AI on the upcoming (and yet unannounced) iPhone 16 series. And it seems investors are predicting the AI on the iPhone 16 will drive a sales supercycle going into 2025.
Investment firm Wedbush is predicting quite the success of AI on the iPhone. The info comes from a note seen by AppleInsider. Wedbush has now raised its price target (what the analysts think the stock price will be) of Apple stock from $250 to $275. The note also mentions that Apple's possible introduction of AI during WWDC would be one of the most important events of the decade for Tim Cook.
We are expecting the new iOS 18 to be unveiled during WWDC, which is scheduled for June 10 - June 14. The entire industry expects Apple to finally talk about AI.
AI on the iPhone 16 is probably going to be exciting. New iPhone models have recently struggled to provide substantial new updates to differentiate themselves from previous iterations, and adding some interesting AI features may compensate for that. We're now left to see what AI features Apple will include, and whether those will be on par with, say, Galaxy AI.
According to the investor firm, the AI features will lay the foundation for an iPhone 16 supercycle. A supercycle is basically a period of elevated sales for a product. Also, the slowdown of sales in China will also be turned around.
