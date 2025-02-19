Instagram’s biggest update is here to improve your social life
Instagram users can now schedule messages and reminders | Screenshots credits: InstagramInstagram usually rolls out small updates that add new features and improvements quite often, but every few months it releases major updates that completely change the way users interact with various aspects of the app.
Earlier today, Instagram announced its biggest update for the year is making its way to users worldwide. The update focuses on the messaging experience, but Instagram also added new ways to share media, pin content, and made it easier to connect with people over DMs.
One of the features that had been missing from Instagram ever since the app provided its users with the ability to message others is translation support. The latest update addresses this issue and introduces message translation, allowing Instagram users from different countries to communicate in their native languages.
You can now use the translate feature in Instagram by holding down on the message sent or received in another language and tapping “Translate.” You should get a translation of the message below the original.
Instagram users can now translate messages in chats | Screenshots credits: Instagram
Besides bringing the translate message feature to its users, Instagram is also adding the ability to share songs in DMs. Simply open the sticker tray in a chat and tap on the “Music” option to search for a specific song in the app’s library. You can then tap on the track to send a 30-second preview of the song to your friends.
Another important new feature coming with the latest update is the ability to schedule messages. This comes in handy if you want to congratulate someone on a certain date, but you’re afraid you’re going to forget.
You can now schedule text messages in DMs by typing the text message and holding down on the send button. You’ll be able to select the date and time when you want the message to be sent. This feature can also be used to schedule reminders for various tasks.
You can now pin important messages in 1:1 conversations | Screenshots credits: Instagram
But wait, there’s more! After introducing the ability to pin chat threads in a DM box, Instagram is now making it possible to pin specific messages to the top of any 1:1 or group chat. Users can try out the new feature by holding down on the message and tapping on “pin.” Up to three messages per conversation can be pinned at the moment.
Recommended Stories
Last but not least, Instagram is finally adding QR code support, which means that users can now add friends to their group chats by sharing a personalized QR. When your friend scans the QR code you shared, it will be automatically added to the chat.
Joining a group chat has never been easier thank to QR code support | Screenshots credits: Instagram
To create a QR code invite, simply open the group chat and tap on the group name at the top. Select the invite link, then tap on QR code to view the QR code invite and share it with your friends via DM.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: