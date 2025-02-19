Instagram’s biggest update is here to improve your social life

Instagram users can now schedule messages and reminders | Screenshots credits: Instagram

Translate

Instagram users can now translate messages in chats | Screenshots credits: Instagram

Music

Besides bringing the translate message feature to its users, Instagram is also adding the ability to share songs in DMs. Simply open the sticker tray in a chat and tap on the “” option to search for a specific song in the app’s library. You can then tap on the track to send a 30-second preview of the song to your friends.Another important new feature coming with the latest update is the ability to schedule messages. This comes in handy if you want to congratulate someone on a certain date, but you’re afraid you’re going to forget.You can now schedule text messages in DMs by typing the text message and holding down on the send button. You’ll be able to select the date and time when you want the message to be sent. This feature can also be used to schedule reminders for various tasks.