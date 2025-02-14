Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!

Instagram is testing a small change that may have a huge impact on your conversations

Instagram is experimenting with a new feature that lets users privately flag comments they dislike. This test involves a button placed next to comments, offering a discreet way for users to express negative feelings about specific content. It's important to understand that this isn't a "dislike" button in the traditional sense. There's no public tally of dislikes, and no one, not even the commenter, will be notified if someone uses this new flagging option.

As expressed by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram, the goal behind this test is to potentially improve the overall comment experience on Instagram. The company is exploring how these private signals could be used to influence the order in which comments are displayed. The idea is that comments flagged as negative might be moved lower down in the comment section, making the conversation space more positive.


This kind of feature has been a topic of discussion for social media platforms for a while. The challenge lies in finding a balance between free expression and creating a welcoming environment. Many platforms have struggled with how to deal with negative or abusive comments without resorting to outright censorship. Traditional "dislike" buttons can sometimes be misused, leading to pile-ons and potentially silencing diverse opinions. Instagram's approach of a private signal is an attempt to address these issues in a different way.

The success of this test will likely depend on several factors. How effectively can the system identify genuinely negative comments? Will users understand how the button works and use it appropriately? And perhaps most importantly, will this change actually lead to a more positive comment environment on Instagram? These are questions that only time and user feedback will answer. If the test proves successful, it could become a standard feature on the platform, potentially influencing how other social media companies approach comment moderation.

I, for one, prefer to consume my social media with the least amount of negativity possible, so if this feature helps to reduce the visibility of such comments, it could make my overall experience on the platform more enjoyable. I'm ready to embrace this test if it ends up rolling out as a permanent feature.
U.S. government warns all iOS and Android users to delete these texts immediately
Some Galaxy S25 buyers already considering returning the phone because of overheating issues
T-Mobile's rumored all-hands meeting next Sunday might lead to a big change
Google Photos no longer lets you fool anyone with your AI-generated images
Sticking with T-Mobile? These users say it all comes down to one thing
Verizon is back with another price hike
Unsolicited romance messages could be a scam: don't fall in the trap this Valentine's Day
The thinnest foldable yet knows you don't want to get too close for a macro shot
WhatsApp spices up your chats with colorful new features
Save up to $1,300 on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 with Samsung's generous trade-in promo
Welcome Back TikTok! Listing for the app returns to the App Store and Play Store
Android 16 Beta 2 is here and it adds new features to compatible Pixel phones
