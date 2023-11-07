Instagram begins to tests the option to turn off read receipts in direct messages

Just as Instagram hits one million paid subscriptions and rolls out new features for content creators, the popular platform isn't just sitting around when it comes to delivering for its daily users. In the latest update, the company shared that it is making one small tweak that can come a long way when it comes to privacy — invisible read receipts.





Mark Zuckerberg and Adam Mosseri, the dynamic duo that head up Meta and Instagram respectively, shared in their Instagram broadcast channels today that testing has begun on a feature that lets people turn read receipts off in direct messages. This is an important addition for those concerned with privacy and safety.













To that, Zuckerberg added "If you're someone who leaves people on read: your day has come. We're testing the ability to turn off read receipts on Instagram DMs." Once available, the feature can be turned on from Instagram's privacy settings, although the menus of the app in its current status do not match what is on the screenshot shared by Mosseri, indicating that a menu restructuring may also be underway.





This feature also follows a rumored eventual rollout of yet another privacy feature that keeps your posts hidden from all but those that are part of your close friends' circle . This kind of audience limitation has been traditionally reserved to sharing of posts or reels, but now may also become available when posting your own Instagram Stories as well.





Of course, privacy is important on all social media platforms, but it is especially important on Instagram, where users share a lot of personal information, such as photos and videos of themselves, their families and friends, and their daily lives. Therefore, it is definitely a positive trend to see Instagram continue rolling out more privacy controls so that its users can protect themselves accordingly and enjoy the platform safely.