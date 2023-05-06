Rumored Instagram feature keeps your posts hidden from all but your close friends

everyone or to Close Friends only. According to a tweet from reverse engineer and mobile developer Alessandro Paluzzi (via BGR ), who is blue-check verified on Twitter, Instagram wants to post messages from you that will remain hidden from all but your close friends. Based on the screenshot included in Paluzzi's tweet, Instagram users posting on the platform will be able to go to the new "Audience" tab and select to have their messages visible toor toonly.





Close Friends . We assume that there will be a place on Instagram where each user will be able to create a list of Close Friends who will be able to see the posts hidden from everyone else. Owned by Meta, Users could choose to have their Instagram Stories and Instagram feeds offer exclusive content to. We assume that there will be a place on Instagram where each user will be able to create a list ofwho will be able to see the posts hidden from everyone else. Owned by Meta, which purchased Instagram in the tech deal steal of all-time back in 2012 for $1 billion, Instagram has been adding several new features to the social media platform.





Close Friends feature will be available.



#Instagram is working on the ability to create posts visible only to Close Friends pic.twitter.com/VQPQ0qKeah — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 4, 2023

Last month Instagram added a feature that many have been requesting for some time; that is the ability to add multiple links to a user's Instagram profile . Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg admitted that this has been one of the most requested features for the platform. And Instagram also now allows users to add a soundtrack to a photo posted on the feed. This is also being tested on Instagram's carousel posts and Notes. It is unclear just when thefeature will be available.

Instagram has come a long way since it originally launched as a photo-sharing app that included filters that could be used on photos before they were shared with others. Eventually, borrowing from rival Snapchat, Instagram launched its Stories feature which shows pictures and videos in the order that they were posted for 24 hours. This might have been the most important feature added to the platform. The app now boasts 2.35 billion monthly active users as of this past March and Instagram is believed to be worth more than $100 billion.



