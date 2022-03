Instagram wants you to promote products by tagging them like people

When people view the published Instagram post they will be able to tap on the tagged product and then purchase it from the app. Furthermore, Instagram is now testing an affiliate program with select creators to give them an additional way to earn money and encourage them to tag products.



Businesses would also be able to choose if they want certain products to be tagged or remove the tags if necessary. Have you guys been able to tag products in your Instagram posts yet? And what do you think about the feature?

Instagram started rolling out the option to tag brand products in posts for users in the US. The feature has been available to creators for quite some time but now every user will be able to tag different products. “Over the next few months” the option will roll out outside the US and will become available for pretty much every Instagram user out there.Instagram is trying to shift toward a business model where people would buy products right inside the app, and this is the latest tool to help achieve that goal. For now, product tagging works only in regular posts but the social network plans to extend the functionality to Reels in the future.In order to tag a product, users would have to tag the brand by tapping on the “Tag people” option. US Instagram users should see a “Tag product” option afterward. After choosing a target product in the image, users would be able to select a specific product from the chosen brand’s list of items.