Instagram wants you to promote products by tagging them like people

Instagram wants you to promote products by tagging them like people0
Instagram is trying to shift toward a business model where people would buy products right inside the app, and this is the latest tool to help achieve that goal. For now, product tagging works only in regular posts but the social network plans to extend the functionality to Reels in the future.
In order to tag a product, users would have to tag the brand by tapping on the “Tag people” option. US Instagram users should see a “Tag product” option afterward. After choosing a target product in the image, users would be able to select a specific product from the chosen brand’s list of items.
When people view the published Instagram post they will be able to tap on the tagged product and then purchase it from the app. Furthermore, Instagram is now testing an affiliate program with select creators to give them an additional way to earn money and encourage them to tag products.
Businesses would also be able to choose if they want certain products to be tagged or remove the tags if necessary. Have you guys been able to tag products in your Instagram posts yet? And what do you think about the feature?
Also Read:
Things that are NOT allowed: