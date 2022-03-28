Instagram could let you react with a voice message to a Story

Instagram is allegedly working on a new Snapchat-like way for you to respond to your friends' Stories. According to Alessandro Paluzzi (a developer who discovers upcoming new features by reverse engineering apps), Instagram is working on a feature that will allow users to create voice messages as another way to react to Instagram Stories.
In a tweet, Alessandro Paluzzi shared an image coming from Instagram Stories. In Paluzzi's screenshot, we can see that there is a new microphone icon located in the area where the Story replies are situated, which will most likely allow you to record a voice message and then send it as a reaction to an Instagram Story.
It should be noted that although Alessandro Paluzzi has found the voice message reaction feature in the code of the Instagram app, this does not mean that Instagram will release the feature. Sometimes developers create a feature that, for some reason, they don't implement into their application. There is also no word from Instagram about this potential feature.
The new reply category that Instagram is developing is another proof that Instagram is trying to make its platform better. As we previously reported
, Instagram no longer sends a direct message to a Story's author when you like a Story. The change was made because Instagram wanted to make the DMs more focused on conversations between you and your loved ones.
