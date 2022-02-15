On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs

On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs0
️ Private Story Likes ️— Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022
Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM.
Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people’s handles in your Stories view sheet. pic.twitter.com/l56Rmzgnnw
Also, the likes you receive or give on stories will be private and won't have public counts, which means that only you will be able to see who liked your Story. If you want to see who liked your Story, you need to go to the viewer sheet of that particular Story, and there you will see a heart icon next to every viewer who liked your Story.
