On Instagram, you can now send and receive private Story likes without piling up unnecessary DMs

️ Private Story Likes ️



Starting to roll out today, you can now send some love by liking people’s stories without sending a DM.



Likes on stories are private and do not have counts. Rather, they appear as hearts next to people's handles in your Stories view sheet. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) February 14, 2022





Before the Private Story Likes feature, to respond to a Story you could only send a direct message or an emoji reaction to the creator of the Story and when you reacted to someone's Story, they always received a response in their DM inbox.Users who have the Private Story Likes feature may now notice a new heart icon located between the Send Message field and the paper airplane sharing button when watching someone's Story.Also, the likes you receive or give on stories will be private and won't have public counts, which means that only you will be able to see who liked your Story. If you want to see who liked your Story, you need to go to the viewer sheet of that particular Story, and there you will see a heart icon next to every viewer who liked your Story.According to Adam Mosseri, Instagram's idea for the Private Story Likes feature is for 'people to express more support to each other' and also to 'clean up DMs a little bit.' Adam Mosseri explained that Instagram's goal is to make DMs more focused on conversations between you and your friends.