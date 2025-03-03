We're one step closer to the solar-powered smartphone: check out what Infinix shows off at MWC 2025
Throughout the years, there were multiple attempts to manufacture a solar-powered phone (Samsung did this as early as 2009, then Xiaomi was also experimenting with the idea), but it's safe to say that we're not there yet.
This could soon change, as Infinix's latest tech development shows; it goes by the name of SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology and was among the numerous unusual and clever things at the ongoing MWC (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona (that's in Spain).
That's right, the system captures light from indoor and outdoor sources and stores it within a prototype smartphone and phone case. The case then transfers power to the device through discreet contact points. The AI-driven system fine-tunes power acquisition in real time, allowing for efficient energy storage of up to 2W, with the potential for future improvements.
One of the key elements of this innovation is the AI-powered "Sunflower" Wireless Charging Technology, inspired by heliotropic plants that adjust to light sources. This feature intelligently adapts to lighting conditions and the device's position, optimizing energy transmission within a 3-meter range.
Future iterations aim to expand this range and improve precision. The system also incorporates AI-optimized energy management to regulate voltage and current while preventing overheating and degradation. Additionally, it provides emergency power access, ensuring users remain connected during outages or emergencies.
Beyond smartphones, Infinix envisions applying this technology to a broader range of digital devices and wearables, which is only natural: the potential is vast.
But wait, there's more! In addition to energy innovations, Infinix is introducing E-Color Shift 2.0, an AI-powered customization feature that allows smartphones to dynamically adjust their rear panels. Real chameleon stuff. This technology expands on its predecessor by offering personalized color transitions based on user preferences and environmental stimuli.
Great, now we can (sort of) put our backgrounds on the rear panel of our phones!
Of course, SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology and E-Color Shift 2.0 are still in concept form, but they showcase the company's long-term vision. These advancements set the stage for the upcoming Note 50 series set to launch at the end of March 2025.
SolarEnergy-Reserving Technology explores new possibilities in energy management by using perovskite (a mineral) photovoltaic technology. This, in combination with AI algorithms (in 2025, nothing omits AI), should optimize energy collection from ambient light.
2W doesn't sound like a mind-blowing technological breakthrough, but it's a start. Personally, this sounds interesting and if developed, this technology could be of great value. The downside would be that we'd run out of "Hey, sorry, my phone died and there were no chargers around!" type of excuses, but we'll figure it out.
How does it work?
Image credit – Infinix
The phone chameleon
Image credit – Infinix
Users can manually select from six dynamic patterns and six vibrant color palettes, creating up to 30 combinations, or opt for AI-Recognize Mode. This one automatically adjusts the back cover's colors based on factors such as weather, wallpapers, and surroundings.
