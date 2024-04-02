Infinix tipped to launch its first smartphone in the US this month

Up Next:
Infinix, the Hong Kong-based smartphone maker founded by Chinese giant Transsion, plans to bring its first device to the United States sometime this month. One of the largest smartphone makers in Asia, Infinix plans to launch the GT 20 Pro gaming phone in multiple regions including the US.
The folks at Android Headlines report that the Infinix GT 20 Pro is expected to arrive in the US, India, and China in April. The fact that the mid-range gaming phone recently showed up at FCC (Federal Communications Commission) supports the report, although this isn’t a confirmation.
Also, Infinix’s smartphone sports a large 6.74-inch AMOLED FHD+ display with 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it suitable for high-end gaming. On the back, the GT 20 Pro features a triple camera setup, while in the front the phone is tipped to pack a 32-megapixel selfie snapper.
It’s probably safe to assume that Infinix hasn’t yet made any deals with US carriers, so the GT 20 Pro will probably be only available for purchase through the company’s official website and/or US retailers.
The upcoming Infinix GT 20 Pro is a mid-range gaming smartphone powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 processor. The device packs 8/12GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a massive 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging.
No high-resolution pictures of the upcoming phone have been leaked yet, so what you see above is actually the previous model, the Infinix GT 10 Pro. The only details about its design come from the Google Play Console, but the picture is small and only shows the front side of the phone.
Infinix GT 20 Pro
