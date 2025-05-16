Members-only articles read this month:/
In two years Apple will unveil the perfect iPhone
Steve Jobs' vision of the iPhone will finally see the light of day.
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
The history of the iPhone is a long and storied affair with many ups and downs and a ton of mockery from the other side of the fence. It has also produced one of the most recognizable smartphone brands in the world today. A smartphone brand that, in my opinion, is finally about to reach the vision that co-founder Steve Jobs had for it way back in 2007.
This phone, either the iPhone 20 or some new name entirely, has the potential to be the most perfect smartphone ever made. And if it is, I may be one of the first Android users to finally give “the other side” a fair try. At least until Samsung or Google makes something similar because that’s just how the smartphone industry works.
Bloomberg’s renowned Apple insider Mark Gurman recently reported in his newsletter Power On that the company was working on a bold new iPhone model for 2027. The original vision of Steve Jobs may finally become a reality two years from now with a portless iPhone that eliminates screen bezels as well.
The iPhone 20 — which I sincerely hope doesn’t get rebranded as just “the iPhone” — will usher in a new era for Apple’s smartphones if its design is completed on time. It will only charge wirelessly, support only Bluetooth audio gear and feature a perfect screen with no holes or notches. There are even rumors of Apple adopting better batteries for this phone (about time!).
The supply chain is reportedly already working on a display where the bezels are pushed to the sides of the phone so the screen looks bezel-less from the front. Apple is also working on bringing under-display cameras to this iPhone 20 so that the screen is just that: a screen.
As someone who is very particular about displays and hates the trend of notches and punch holes, this is a dream come true. The RedMagic 10 Pro came out recently with a proper distraction-free display and it looks stunning in my opinion. If Apple does the same then I’m very hopeful that other phone manufacturers will follow suit.
I would be lying if I said that I am expecting everything to go off without a hitch. Apple has been…a bit disappointing lately to put it mildly. Aside from multiple bad software updates — including iPadOS bricking M4 iPad models — the company messed up really badly with Apple Intelligence.
There’s also the matter of Apple not having a lot of success with new projects. Putting aside the aforementioned Apple Intelligence there is also the canceled self-driving car project. Apple’s foray into home robotics with a smart home hub and an iPad robot is also on hold because of problems with AI. Lastly the Apple Vision Pro did not sell well which is a bad look for the company’s first XR (Extended Reality) device.
To answer the question of whether I trust Apple to pull this off: I just don’t know. A lot can change in two years, and I really hope it does, but ongoing tariff troubles will only complicate matters further.
Still I hold out hope to see Apple unveil the perfect iPhone two years from now and maybe even kickstart a second smartphone renaissance.
Limited by the technology of his time Jobs unveiled the next best thing 18 years ago: the original iPhone. In two years from now — for the 20th anniversary of the iPhone — Apple is trying its best to give its loyal customers a phone truly worth upgrading to.
A stunning slab of glass
The RedMagic 10 Pro has a screen with no cutouts. | Video credit — RedMagic
Jobs imagined the first iPhone as a smartphone without buttons or ports. Both those things have been steadily reduced on smartphones (I miss the headphone jack so much) and Jobs’ vision is now within the realm of possibility.
Do I trust Apple to deliver, though?
The iPhone 16 has still not received the complete Apple Intelligence package. | Video credit — Apple
Apple Intelligence was the biggest selling point for the iPhone 16 and yet it remains incomplete and fares much worse against alternatives from Samsung and Google. If this state of affairs is anything to go by then you would be excused for not having much faith in the iPhone 20.
