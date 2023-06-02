The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i tablet/laptop is currently available at an unbelivablly lower price; get one now
2-in-1 devices aren't that popular, but the truth is, they are extremely convenient. Think about it: why have a laptop and a tablet and spend money on two devices when you can buy one that can function as both? But we must also mention that they aren't exactly budget-friendly, so if you are currently looking to buy one, you definitely should take advantage of the following deal.
The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i is a solid mid-ranger in terms of performance. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which, while not exceptionally powerful, should offer plenty of power for doing basic stuff like web browsing, writing documents, watching videos, light gaming, etc. The mid-range processor is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.
Of course, you probably won't only work on your IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i; you will watch videos, movies, and TV series on it as well. And to provide an amazing watching experience, the IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i packs a huge 12.35-inch screen with 2560x1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.
The IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i comes with a 50Wh battery and should last up to 11 hours on a single charge, according to Lenovo.
Overall, the tablet/laptop comes with pretty decent specs and is a real bargain at this price point, so we suggest you hurry up and get one while the offer is still available.
Lenovo and Best Buy are currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 tablet for $260 below the original sticker price. This means you can now get yourself an IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i for just $529.99, which makes this 2-in-1 tablet a real bargain.
Since this is a 2-in-1 device, the IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i comes with a detachable keyboard straight out of the box, so there is no need to buy a keyboard separately.
