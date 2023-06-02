The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i tablet/laptop is currently available at an unbelivablly lower price; get one now





Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i: SAVE $260! Save $260 on a brand-new Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i and replace your old laptop and tablet with one single 2-in-1 device. The IdeaPad Windows Duet 5 has nice performance, a big screen, and is perfect for work and binge-watching Netflix. $260 off (33%) $529 99 $789 99 Buy at BestBuy Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i: Now $260 OFF at Lenovo Get a Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 tablet from Lenovo and save $260. Since this is a 2-in-1, it can function as a laptop and as tablet. $260 off (33%) $529 99 $789 99 Buy at Lenovo



The Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i is a solid mid-ranger in terms of performance. It comes equipped with an Intel Core i3-1215U processor, which, while not exceptionally powerful, should offer plenty of power for doing basic stuff like web browsing, writing documents, watching videos, light gaming, etc. The mid-range processor is complemented by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space.



Since this is a 2-in-1 device, the IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i comes with a detachable keyboard straight out of the box, so there is no need to buy a keyboard separately.



Of course, you probably won't only work on your IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i; you will watch videos, movies, and TV series on it as well. And to provide an amazing watching experience, the IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i packs a huge 12.35-inch screen with 2560x1600 pixels resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and a 60Hz refresh rate.



The IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i comes with a 50Wh battery and should last up to 11 hours on a single charge, according to Lenovo.



2-in-1 devices aren't that popular, but the truth is, they are extremely convenient. Think about it: why have a laptop and a tablet and spend money on two devices when you can buy one that can function as both? But we must also mention that they aren't exactly budget-friendly, so if you are currently looking to buy one, you definitely should take advantage of the following deal.Lenovo and Best Buy are currently offering the Lenovo IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i 2-in-1 tablet for $260 below the original sticker price. This means you can now get yourself an IdeaPad Windows Duet 5i for just $529.99, which makes this 2-in-1 tablet a real bargain.