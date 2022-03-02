A screen protector, reportedly for the iPhone SE 3, appears online with March 10 release date

5G iPhone SE screen protector shows up online with a release date of March 10

The screen protector is listed with product number 'F8W768qe-REV', and it was first made available on Amazon Japan on February 28, listing that it is for the "iPhone SE 3rd generation", which is basically the budget-friendly iPhone that we expect to see during an Apple Spring event.







As you can see on the images shared by iMore, the screen protector was to be made available on March 10. Previously, reputable industry analyst Mark Gurman had said that an Apple event will be held on March 8, to announce the iPhone SE 3 alongside new Apple products.







iPhone SE 3: what to expect

Whether or not the iPhone SE 3 comes on March 8 remains, for now, a mystery, but nevertheless, leaks and rumors about the upcoming handset have pretty much painted a picture of what to expect from it. Let's see what we have heard so far about the phone and what you should expect when Apple ends up unveiling it.







New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up