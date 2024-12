Galaxy S25 Ultra related leak reveals big news about the flagship line's support for wireless charging

Render of the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra , the top-of-the-line model of Sammy's flagship smartphone series. Image credit-OnLeaks







Galaxy S25 line, including one that says the new phones will not have a Magnetic Power Profile. A tweet showing Spigen's Liquid Crystal case for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and the box for the said case was posted on "X" by leaker @Jukanlosreve . The image of the accessory shows a circular pattern in the middle of the case indicating support for magnetic MagSafe style wireless charging. The box for the case says it all with a label that reads, "MagFit for MagSafe." The bottom line is that the tweet, disseminated by leaker @Jukanlosreve, seconds some rumors about the line, including one that says the new phones will not have a Magnetic Power Profile.





Galaxy S25 series owners will need to shell out the cost of the case in order to experience MagSafe-style charging on their phones. Earlier rumors call for the Galaxy S25 series to charge wirelessly at 25W compared to 15W for the current Galaxy S24 line. Having to rely on a case to support magnetic wireless charging means that the new flagship series will not support Qi2 wireless charging. To have such support, the phones would need to have built-in magnets.









Since the FCC certification for the base Galaxy S25 showed a wireless charging speed of only 9W for that particular model, we might have to wait for a leak that includes official specs to sort out what is happening with the wireless charging speed for the cheapest of the Galaxy S25 series phones. As for wired charging speeds, the Galaxy S25 is expected to deliver 25W charging while the other two flagship phones, the Galaxy S25+ and Galaxy S25 Ultra will supposedly charge with a cable at 45W.



Galaxy S25 series sans magnets in the phones in order to sell more official Samsung cases with support for magnetic wireless charging. Personally, I've used Spigen cases for my Pixel phones and have found them to deliver outstanding protection and good value for the price. Spigen might have to compete with other case manufacturers looking to add magnetic wireless charging to the flagship line. Some believed that Samsung produced theseries sans magnets in the phones in order to sell more official Samsung cases with support for magnetic wireless charging. Personally, I've used Spigen cases for my Pixel phones and have found them to deliver outstanding protection and good value for the price.