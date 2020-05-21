Best iPhone SE (2020) battery cases

iOS Apple Picks

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
May 21, 2020, 7:26 AM
On April 24, Apple released its 2020 budget iPhone, the iPhone SE 2020. It received praise for its flagship-grade processor, good camera, and affordable price. However, the iPhone SE 2020 has one disadvantage – its disappointing battery life. At only 1821mAh, the same battery capacity found in 2017’s iPhone 8, it can kind of last a day but not if you are gaming or watching YouTube videos.

Check out our iPhone SE (2020) review

How to improve iPhone SE (2020) battery life?


To fix the iPhone SE's short battery life, you might want to get a battery case which will extend the time you can use your iPhone SE between charges while at the same time offering a level of protection for your new iPhone. We have compiled for you a list of iPhone SE 2020 charging cases to pick from.

Apple Smart Battery Case




First off, we start with Apple’s own battery case. It comes in three colors – black, product red and white. On the outside, it is made from silicone and offers great protection, while on the inside, there is a soft microfiber lining that prevents your iPhone from picking up dust or scratches. It offers up to 26 hours of combined talk time, up to 22 hours of internet browsing and even longer audio and video playback. Additionally, turns the bottom-firing speaker into a front-firing one so it makes the iPhone SE 2020’s audio sound even better. This battery case supports Lightning accessories.

It’s important to note that this case was originally made for the iPhone 7 and therefore, unfortunately, does not support wireless charging. Apple does not officially say that the case is compatible with the iPhone SE 2020, but people have tested it and it works both for the iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 8 as well. The price is $99.


Mophie Juice pack air for iPhone SE (2020)




This iPhone SE battery case has a gorgeous lightweight design and supports wireless charging. Additionally, it features priority charging which assures that when charging with the case on, power is delivered firstly to the iPhone and then the battery in the case is charged. This battery case offers protection against drops and scratches. It’s capacity is 2,525mAh which should deliver up to 27 hours of power, together with the iPhone SE’s built-in battery.

Mophie does not officially say that this battery case is compatible with the new iPhone SE 2020, but it was built for the iPhone 7, works with the iPhone 8, and the iPhone SE 2020’s specs are pretty similar to those of the iPhone 8. Additionally, Best Buy says it’s compatible with the iPhone SE 2020.


iPhone SE 2020 battery case from Moment




This gorgeous, fashionable battery case is focused on those of you who are big fans of smartphone photography and film-making. The company is famous for its mobile photography lenses and accessories. This battery case is made from hard plastic with rubberized exterior for double protection of your iPhone SE 2020. It also offers the possibility to attach one of Moment’s wide array of M-series lenses for smartphone photography and film-making, which are sold separately. Covered by Moment’s lifetime warranty, this battery case provides an additional 3,800mAh of charge for your iPhone SE, offering 90% more battery life. It’s currently on sale for $39.99, it’s original price is $89.99.



MJOOSE iPhone SE 2020 battery case and cell phone signal booster



This iPhone SE battery case is a little different from the others on this list as it is also a signal booster for the cellular networks of AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile. Its battery capacity is not enormous at 2,500mAh; however, it’s still much more than what you get with just the iPhone SE’s built-in battery. This charging case also offers quick charging that provides up to 50% charge in just half an hour. It’s design is more on the rugged side. The cool thing about it is that it also offers signal amplification in areas with weak 4G or LTE coverage.

Buy on Amazon:


