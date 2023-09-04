Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

iPhone 15 rumored woven cases might come in 10 different colors

Apple
1
iPhone 15 rumored woven cases might come in 10 different colors
Last week, we shared with you that Apple might be switching the iPhone leather cases with more eco-friendly woven ones, and a new leak now supports the previous rumor and actually adds more details.

On X, leaker Kosutami, previously known for sharing rare Apple prototypes and products, shared an image of what is claimed to be the new woven-like cases for the upcoming iPhone 15 Series in 10 different colors. The leaker refers to the cases as an "Eco-fiber Leather Case with MagSafe" and adds that the material is also used for a new Apple Watch band.


These new cases feature rubber-wrapped bezels, slightly darker than the primary color. This leak indicates that Apple plans to offer the iPhone 15 case in ten different colors, including Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.

Kosutami refers to the cases as "FineWoven," but it's unclear whether this name will be the final choice, as there is a possibility that the marketing team could decide to make a change. Rumors about Apple replacing leather cases with Eco-fiber Leather have been circulating on the web for some time now.

Whether it will actually happen or not will become evident soon, as the iPhone 15 Series is anticipated to be unveiled on September 12th at Apple's Wonderlust event. The next-gen iPhones are rumored to feature a USB-C charging port instead of a Lightning port and replace the Mute switch with a more customizable Action button.

The iPhone 15 series is rumored to introduce several new colors, including Black (possibly Midnight), light green, yellow, light pink, and light blue for the base models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to come in Titan Gray, black, silver, and a signature dark blue option.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
iPhone 15 Pro: Another “S” year for Apple’s flagship means some people should wait for iPhone 16
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless