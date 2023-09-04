iPhone 15 rumored woven cases might come in 10 different colors
Last week, we shared with you that Apple might be switching the iPhone leather cases with more eco-friendly woven ones, and a new leak now supports the previous rumor and actually adds more details.
On X, leaker Kosutami, previously known for sharing rare Apple prototypes and products, shared an image of what is claimed to be the new woven-like cases for the upcoming iPhone 15 Series in 10 different colors. The leaker refers to the cases as an "Eco-fiber Leather Case with MagSafe" and adds that the material is also used for a new Apple Watch band.
Kosutami refers to the cases as "FineWoven," but it's unclear whether this name will be the final choice, as there is a possibility that the marketing team could decide to make a change. Rumors about Apple replacing leather cases with Eco-fiber Leather have been circulating on the web for some time now.
The iPhone 15 series is rumored to introduce several new colors, including Black (possibly Midnight), light green, yellow, light pink, and light blue for the base models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to come in Titan Gray, black, silver, and a signature dark blue option.
All colors of iPhone 15 Eco-fiber Leather Case with MagSafe— Kosutami (@KosutamiSan) September 3, 2023
And this material also used for new Watch band.#Apple#AppleEvent#iPhone15
Also, this type of case has rubber-wrapped bezels, and it’s little darker than main color@URedditorpic.twitter.com/l9kSjxpwuk
These new cases feature rubber-wrapped bezels, slightly darker than the primary color. This leak indicates that Apple plans to offer the iPhone 15 case in ten different colors, including Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.
Whether it will actually happen or not will become evident soon, as the iPhone 15 Series is anticipated to be unveiled on September 12th at Apple's Wonderlust event. The next-gen iPhones are rumored to feature a USB-C charging port instead of a Lightning port and replace the Mute switch with a more customizable Action button.
