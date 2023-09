iPhone 15 rumored woven cases might come in 10 different colors

iPhone 15





iPhone 15 case in ten different colors, including Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.



Kosutami refers to the cases as "FineWoven," but it's unclear whether this name will be the final choice, as there is a possibility that the marketing team could decide to make a change. Rumors about Apple replacing leather cases with Eco-fiber Leather have been circulating on the web for some time now.



Whether it will actually happen or not will become evident soon, as the iPhone 15 Series is anticipated to be unveiled on



The These new cases feature rubber-wrapped bezels, slightly darker than the primary color. This leak indicates that Apple plans to offer thecase in ten different colors, including Black, Mulberry, Taupe, Evergreen, Pacific Blue, Wisteria, Antique White, Butter Yellow, Orange, and Pink.Kosutami refers to the cases as "FineWoven," but it's unclear whether this name will be the final choice, as there is a possibility that the marketing team could decide to make a change. Rumors about Apple replacing leather cases with Eco-fiber Leather have been circulating on the web for some time now.Whether it will actually happen or not will become evident soon, as theSeries is anticipated to be unveiled on September 12th at Apple's Wonderlust event . The next-gen iPhones are rumored to feature a USB-C charging port instead of a Lightning port and replace the Mute switch with a more customizable Action button The iPhone 15 series is rumored to introduce several new colors, including Black (possibly Midnight), light green, yellow, light pink, and light blue for the base models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions are expected to come in Titan Gray, black, silver, and a signature dark blue option.

