Apple might replace the leather cases with woven ones for the iPhone 15 series
Rumors about the new iPhone 15 series have been circulating around the web for quite some time now. In just about two weeks at the iPhone 15 series launch event, expected to take place on September 13th, we'll finally get to see which rumors hold true and which ones don't. Such as, for example, the claim that Apple would not offer leather cases for the iPhone 15 series. Newer rumors seem to support this idea, suggesting that the company has made an environmentally conscious choice instead.
As we can see from the images, the cases have a texture quite different from leather, and it looks like one that will be harder to maintain. Leather cases have proven their qualities over the years. They are easy to clean and age well. Artificial materials may be better for the environment, but we'll need to see how durable they will be.
The iPhone 15 series is rumored to come with new color options and to ditch the Lightning port in favor of USB-C. The iconic Mute Switch is apparently also going away from the iPhone Pro and iPhone Pro Max, at least, and getting replaced by the rumored Action button, which could be customized to have other capabilities than just silencing the phone.
Three separate leaks shared on social media suggest that the upcoming iPhone 15 cases will feature a woven-style design crafted from a leather substitute. Uncle Pan, a source known for previous accurate leaks, described the new woven case in a Weibo post. Additional leaks with similar information were also posted on X by users DuanRui and MajinBu, as reported by 9to5Mac.
I've heard that the official case for the iPhone 15 Pro lineup is supposed to be a patchwork of these two materials. In place of the Leather Case. pic.twitter.com/TK84XFMBNe— DuanRui (@duanrui1205) August 28, 2023
The images posted by these sources do not accurately depict the official color options that Apple will provide for the iPhone 15 cases. However, they claim to represent the new material the company will eventually use, which is some sort of “imitation leather” material.
