iPhone 15 owners at wits end about pesky issue updates haven't been able to solve
Overheating, battery drain, screen burn-in, crackling audio, and cosmetic defects are some of the problems that have already been reported by iPhone 15 owners. It now looks like the series also has Bluetooth issues.
MacRumors reports that several of its readers have reported that Bluetooth is spotty on the iPhone 15. Complaints can also be found on Reddit and Apple Community forums regarding the problem.
Since ios 17 I have been having frequent disconnects in my car (no carplay. BMW 2014) bluetooth for calls. I make a hands free call in my car and after a few seconds bluetooth disconnects and I have manually switch to the speaker in my Iphone. I have had this car since new and I switch iphones almost every year and usually the release x.0 has some bluetooth problems, but now 2 major releases for ios 17 and the issue is not solved. Another iphone 12 does not have the problem in my car." - Octavius8
Me too. Having trouble with both cars 2018 VW Tiguan, 2023 Ford Maverick, and my hearing aids. iPhone 15PM 17.3.1" - Bigtree
I've also been having issues with my iPhone 15PM and my AirPods Pro 2 (Lightning). I use my Airpods as my primary work headset, and I often will have the headset disconnect about 10mins into the call, it'll switch to the iPhone speaker for a few secs, and then reconnect and go back. Very annoying! Didn't think anything of it but now I see it's a more common issue" - Christopher Kim
It looks like the issue has been present since the lineup was released in late September and has lingered since then. iPhone 15 owners say that the device won't stay connected to in-car systems and headphones.
The Bluetooth connection randomly drops, resulting in a frustrating experience for anyone in the middle of a call or listening to audio on their headphones. Sometimes, a connection isn't even established.
Until recently, I was experiencing connectivity issues between my iPhone 15 Pro and my AirPods. My connection would disappear for 5 to 10 seconds. I assumed it was related to nearby high voltage power lines near the trail I walk on. Just the other day I noticed I was no longer having the problem. I assumed an iOS or firmware update fixed the problem." - markgpearse
after two days without disconnection, it started again." - alija99
Some iPhone 14 owners say they have been experiencing Bluetooth issues since updating to iOS 17, so the latest iPhone operating system may be to blame.
I have an iPhone 14 Pro and have had this same issue since iOS17. It’s not just for the new ones." - emlarsen
Either way, this is a frustrating issue, especially because iOS 17 has been out for some time and the problem has not been addressed. Hopefully, Apple will get to the root of the problem soon and provide more clarity as well as a permanent fix for it.
