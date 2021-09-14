Notification Center

Apple

iPhone 13 series battery life revealed: big increase over previous iPhones!

Victor Hristov
By
1
iPhone 13 battery life
One of the biggest upgrades that come with the new iPhone 13 series are just larger batteries in all four iPhone models.

Apple has just provided official battery life estimates for the new iPhones and they are mind-blowing! Not only is the iPhone 13 Pro Max the one with the longest battery ever on an iPhone, the other new models also get huge upgrades, especially in the area of video streaming.

We don't have official battery sizes from Apple, as the company never discloses this information, but we do have credible info about this topic from leaks. So, let's waste no time and look into these exciting changes in iPhone 13 battery life!

Read more:
iPhone 13 mini: all you need to know
iPhone 13 is official
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max: 120Hz, bigger batteries and more

iPhone 13 battery life

1-day battery, but OMG! Big improvements!

So far, Apple has not advertized any iPhone as having a 2-day battery life, and despite the larger batteries, the iPhone 13 series will need to be charged everyday for most users.

But the big news is just how much better battery life has become across the range! Of course, the most compromized iPhone in terms of battery life remains the mini model, while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will both provide that extra juice to last comfortably through the day, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can stretch it to even a day and a half off the charger.

iPhone 13 series battery improvements:
  • iPhone 13 mini delivers 1.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 mini
  • iPhone 13 delivers 2.5 hours increase over iPhone 12
  • iPhone 13 Pro delivers 1.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 Pro
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max delivers 2.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 Pro Max

Yes, this means that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.

Apple is also providing the following estimates for battery life while streaming video:

  • iPhone 13 Pro Max — 25 hours
  • iPhone 13 Pro — 20 hours
  • iPhone 13 — 15 hours
  • iPhone 13 Mini — 13 hours
  • iPhone 12 Pro Max — 12 hours
  • iPhone 12 Pro — 11 hours
  • iPhone 12 — 11 hours
  • iPhone 13 Mini — 10 hours

This is super impressive, and we cannot wait to test it. Basically, while streaming video, the iPhone 13 Pro Max has DOUBLE the battery life of its predecessor. Now that's some dark magic!

iPhone 13 battery capacity:

*Apple does not officially disclose battery numbers, the numbers below are based on credible leaks 

  • iPhone 13 Mini — 2,227 mAh to 2,406 mAh (179mAh change, or 8% increase)
  • iPhone 13 — 2,815 mAh to 3,095 mAh (280mAh change, or 10% increase)
  • iPhone 13 Pro — 2,815 mAh to 3,095 mAh (280mAh change, or 10% increase)
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max — 3,687 mAh to 4,352 mAh (665mAh change, or 18% increase)

As you can see, the Pro Max model has nearly twice the battery capacity of the mini version, so we're talking about some huge discrepancies in battery life. It is the sheer increase in capacity on the Pro Max model that is particularly exciting, though, and we believe that should convince many people to make the switch to that larger model.

If you are not after the gigantic size of the Pro Max, a healthy 10% battery boost in the regular 13 and the 13 Pro are nothing to scoff at.

iPhone 13 charging speeds


On the charging front, these premium iPhones come with no charger in the box, only the cable. So yes, you'd have to separately purchase a charging brick. Currently, the fastest one Apple sells provides 20W of power, uses a USB-C connection and costs $20.

All four new iPhones also support MagSafe wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W with compatible chargers.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
Apple iPhone 13 mini specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 2406 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 specs
Apple iPhone 13 specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3095 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4352 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

