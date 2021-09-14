iPhone 13 series battery life revealed: big increase over previous iPhones!1
Apple has just provided official battery life estimates for the new iPhones and they are mind-blowing! Not only is the iPhone 13 Pro Max the one with the longest battery ever on an iPhone, the other new models also get huge upgrades, especially in the area of video streaming.
Read more:
iPhone 13 battery life
1-day battery, but OMG! Big improvements!
But the big news is just how much better battery life has become across the range! Of course, the most compromized iPhone in terms of battery life remains the mini model, while the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro will both provide that extra juice to last comfortably through the day, while the iPhone 13 Pro Max can stretch it to even a day and a half off the charger.
iPhone 13 series battery improvements:
- iPhone 13 mini delivers 1.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 mini
- iPhone 13 delivers 2.5 hours increase over iPhone 12
- iPhone 13 Pro delivers 1.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro Max delivers 2.5 hours increase over iPhone 12 Pro Max
Yes, this means that the iPhone 13 Pro Max has the longest battery life ever in an iPhone.
Apple is also providing the following estimates for battery life while streaming video:
- iPhone 13 Pro Max — 25 hours
- iPhone 13 Pro — 20 hours
- iPhone 13 — 15 hours
- iPhone 13 Mini — 13 hours
- iPhone 12 Pro Max — 12 hours
- iPhone 12 Pro — 11 hours
- iPhone 12 — 11 hours
- iPhone 13 Mini — 10 hours
iPhone 13 battery capacity:
*Apple does not officially disclose battery numbers, the numbers below are based on credible leaks
- iPhone 13 Mini — 2,227 mAh to 2,406 mAh (179mAh change, or 8% increase)
- iPhone 13 — 2,815 mAh to 3,095 mAh (280mAh change, or 10% increase)
- iPhone 13 Pro — 2,815 mAh to 3,095 mAh (280mAh change, or 10% increase)
- iPhone 13 Pro Max — 3,687 mAh to 4,352 mAh (665mAh change, or 18% increase)
As you can see, the Pro Max model has nearly twice the battery capacity of the mini version, so we're talking about some huge discrepancies in battery life. It is the sheer increase in capacity on the Pro Max model that is particularly exciting, though, and we believe that should convince many people to make the switch to that larger model.
If you are not after the gigantic size of the Pro Max, a healthy 10% battery boost in the regular 13 and the 13 Pro are nothing to scoff at.
iPhone 13 charging speeds
On the charging front, these premium iPhones come with no charger in the box, only the cable. So yes, you'd have to separately purchase a charging brick. Currently, the fastest one Apple sells provides 20W of power, uses a USB-C connection and costs $20.
All four new iPhones also support MagSafe wireless charging at speeds of up to 15W with compatible chargers.