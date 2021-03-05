Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View

Get the new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G!

 View
Accessories Apple Patents Rumor Review

iPhone 13 may not be portless after all, but have a brand new connector

Doroteya Borisova
by Doroteya Borisova
Mar 05, 2021, 6:17 AM
iPhone 13 may not be portless after all, but have a brand new connector
Apple has just won a new patent from the U.S. Patent & Trademark Office—and it's a new magnetic smart connector designed in several styles. There is no official announcement from Apple yet, but it could be safe to suspect that such a charger might be making its way into the iPhone 13. Apple has previously used a similar type of connector in the iPad, designed to link to Apple's Smart Keyboard. 


On this new design, it will resemble a more regular-style charging port, different from the three holes for the Smart Keyboard.



We'd always thought the next iPhone generation was fairly likely to be portless, running on wireless charging only (for better or for worse). A while ago, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed Apple's plan to remove all ports from the iPhone 13 Pro Max this year. More recently this year, an investor note was revealed from the same analyst claiming that this year's iPhone models will all keep their Lightning connector, rather than going USB-C or portless. Whether or not these reports were red herrings remains to be seen, after we receive some more concrete evidence from Apple. We already have the Qi-based MagSafe charger from Apple (proven to work on other phone brands as well), which shows they are looking to a wireless future to some degree.

Read: Latest iPhone 13 Rumors

If Apple does indeed choose to implement its patented magnetic smart connector into the iPhone 13, it might not be the end of the world. While it would be annoying to have to throw away all our Lightning cables (and of course, we can say goodbye to wired EarPods for good), it seems like such a connection may make chargers less susceptible to damage from bending—meaning you may no longer have to go through cables like nobody's business. From the patent photos, it looks like a hearty tug sideways on the cable may simply disconnect it rather than risk breaking the charger. The iPhone 13 is sure to be compatible with wireless charging, in any case, and we are waiting on Apple for further news. 

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Samsung sets a new 5G download speed record, 5Gbps+ with Galaxy S20+
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Are portless phones the future?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Shocker: The great 5G merger between T-Mobile and Sprint is leading to huge job losses
Popular stories
New reports reveal OnePlus 9 5G series pre-order date, gifts, and colors
Popular stories
2021 iPad Pro expected to have the processing chops of M1-powered Macs
Popular stories
T-Mobile's 'next big 5G-powered move' will go official on March 4: here's how to watch the event
Popular stories
From OnePlus 9 to Google Pixel 6, this'd be the year of phone camera sensor records
Popular stories
Verizon proves it has a sense of humor, billing its 5G expansion efforts as 'aggressive'

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless