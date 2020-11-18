Apple MagSafe Duo charger will charge your iPhone 12 more slowly than the regular MagSafe charger
Wow, Apple has just updated the MagSafe Duo page. The $129 charger only gets you 11 watts for charging with a 20 watt brick, or 14 watts with a 27 watt brick. That compares to 15 watts you get with the solo MagSafe charger. pic.twitter.com/Z9iWM4PGpU— Mark Gurman (@markgurman) November 18, 2020
Apple’s cheapest option for USB-C charging is 20W, therefore it won’t be able to help the Duo deliver as much power to the iPhone 12 as the 15W solo MagSafe wireless charger. On top of that, the MagSafe Duo charger is expected to be priced at $129. In order for you to do the maximum fast-charging that this wireless charger is capable of, you will have to purchase Apple’s 30W USB-C Power adapter, which is $50.
At the moment, there’s no release date for the MagSafe Duo charger, Apple’s website just states “Coming soon”.