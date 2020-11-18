iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

Apple MagSafe Duo charger will charge your iPhone 12 more slowly than the regular MagSafe charger

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Nov 18, 2020, 5:37 AM
Apple MagSafe Duo charger will charge your iPhone 12 more slowly than the regular MagSafe charger
Although Apple is not giving a release date for the MagSafe Duo wireless charger, the company has now updated its store page with some curious information: it seems the new charger will not be able to charge your iPhone as fast as the MagSafe charger, which maxes out at 15W wireless charging.

Spotted by Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, the added information about the yet-unreleased MagSafe Duo charger states that the Duo charges up to 11W with a 20W USB-C adapter, and unfortunately, maxes out at 14W with an adapter that’s 27W or higher.


Apple’s cheapest option for USB-C charging is 20W, therefore it won’t be able to help the Duo deliver as much power to the iPhone 12 as the 15W solo MagSafe wireless charger. On top of that, the MagSafe Duo charger is expected to be priced at $129. In order for you to do the maximum fast-charging that this wireless charger is capable of, you will have to purchase Apple’s 30W USB-C Power adapter, which is $50.

At the moment, there’s no release date for the MagSafe Duo charger, Apple’s website just states “Coming soon”.

