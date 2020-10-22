iPhone 12 5G can download iOS updates over 5G; you might need to manually enable it to work

However, this setting is automatically selected as default only on certain unlimited data plans, and additionally, it depends on your carrier. Apple says that most carriers are choosing the second option, Standard Data mode, as default. It will make FaceTime and video and audio quality to a “standard” level, instead of high quality. The third option, Low Data mode, pauses automatic updates and other background tasks to reduce data usage.







The iPhone 12 series having 5G is definitely one promising aspect of upgrading this year. At the moment, we may consider 5G to be in its infancy, as it is not yet available everywhere and its signal strength is not perfect, but carriers are actively working to make it better and we can reasonably expect improvements to happen over the next months.