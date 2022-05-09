Become an iPad pro: Must-know iPad tips and tricks

Jump to a category:







Quickly jot down notes with Quick Note

Say goodbye to keyboards, use your Apple Pencil to handwrite into any text field





Can't draw perfect circles? It's okay, your iPad has shape recognition





Tips and tricks for your physical iPad Keyboard









Basic iPad keyboard shortcuts you should know about

Globe + H – Returns to the home screen.

– Returns to the home screen. Globe + A – Shows the app dock.

– Shows the app dock. Globe + Q – Opens Quick Note.

– Opens Quick Note. Globe + S – Activates Siri.

– Activates Siri. Globe + N – Shows the notification screen.

– Shows the notification screen. Globe + Left arrow – Switches back to the previous app.

See what keyboard shortcuts are available for each iPad app

Step-up your iPad multitasking game





Run two or more apps at a time with Split View and Slide Over











This tall popup mode is called Slide Over. You can move the popup around, hide it in the left or right corners of the screen for when you need it, or expand the app by pressing the three dots on top of it.

If you pull up the dock and drag an app to the left or right corners of the screen, it will open in Split View with your current app. As the name suggests, now you'll have both apps splitting the screen evenly with one another.







If you want one app to take a larger chunk of the screen than the other, simply press and drag the little line that separates the two apps. Move it a bit to the right, and now the left app will take two thirds of the screen instead of just half.



You can also always use the three dots on top of each app in Split View to shuffle the apps around, switch them between Split View and Slide Over, or exit Split View by expanding an app to full screen. Feel free to experiment!



Drag and drop files

Moving photos from the Photos app into another one, or files from the Files app from one folder to another, is easier than ever on iPad.



Simply press and hold a photo or file, and it will start following your finger. Now with your other hand you can swipe up from the bottom and open another app, while still holding that photo or file. Once you have the app you want to drop it into, just… drop the file!



It's as easy as that. Say you want to send a photo to the Notes app – that's how to do it – just drag and drop it! Easy peasy, and intuitive too!









Example: You can drag and drop videos into your video editing app of choice like that, besides the traditional "Import" way. Granted, not every app supports the drag and drop feature, but most do.



Multitask with Picture in Picture on iPad



If you're watching a Netflix video but want to do something else at the same time, don't pause the video – just go ahead and jump to the home screen or move to another app, and your video will run in a popup window.



So this way you can continue watching your show while doing other things – browsing the web, maybe even opening Quick Note and jotting down notes, the sky's the limit!



Well, actually the limit is which apps support Picture in Picture. FaceTime does for video calls, and like I said Netflix does too, plus most of the other streaming apps you may want to use. So you can freely play a video in those, then jump out of them and do something else on your iPad, while the video continues playing in a popup.



Supposedly YouTube is also finally going to let both paid and free users play videos in Picture in Picture at some point, but we don't have concrete dates on when, and in which regions, yet.



Improve your iPad home screen with widgets

While once your iPad home screen was just app icons, nowadays you can add widgets among those app icons to make things more interesting. And, of course – to get more information at a glance.



To personalize your iPad home screen with some widgets, press and hold it until the apps start jiggling. Now that those are dancing, you'll see a little plus icon on the top left corner of the screen – press it.









Now you'll see a list of all the iPad apps you have that support home screen widgets. Not all do, but some that you may find useful (at least I do) would be the Mail app and its Mailbox widget, the big Reminders widget, the Clock widget and the Weather widget, for example. Now you'll see a list of all the iPad apps you have that support home screen widgets. Not all do, but some that you may find useful (at least I do) would be the Mail app and its Mailbox widget, the big Reminders widget, the Clock widget and the Weather widget, for example.









By adding those to your home screen, you'll be able to see at a glance your latest incoming emails, your upcoming reminders for today, a large clock, and this week's weather respectively. Of course, you can add any other widgets that you want, and as you can see, they really spruce up the home screen.



Safari tips and tricks: make the most of your iPad web browsing experience

Choose your Safari look, as you have two choices

As of recently, the Safari web browser has a new, compact look. All open tabs, along with the search bar are now in the same single row, which saves a bit of vertical space for the actual websites that you visit.



However, you can revert back to the old Safari look, where the search bar is separated from the tabs, if that one is easier for you to use. Simply open the Settings app, scroll down to Safari and tap it, then scroll down to the TABS section.









Here you can switch between the two available Safari looks, and see which one is better for you!



Add new functionality to Safari for iPad with extensions



Safari for iPad now supports web extensions, similarly to the desktop Safari app on your Mac. Extensions are downloaded from the App Store like regular apps, and add extra functionality to your browser.



Open the Settings app, then scroll down to Safari, tap it, then scroll down to GENERAL and tap Extensions. This is where you'll find your installed Safari extensions, but since you're reading this, I'm guessing there are none yet, so tap on More Extensions to find some!



Popular iPad Safari extensions include 1Password, which, as the name suggests, is a password manager.



Achoo HTML Viewer & Inspector is a good one for some users, adding the "Inspect" option many desktop browsers have. It shows you the HTML code of a currently-open website. So obviously it's mainly for web developers.



But back to the more casual stuff. Noir is another iPad Safari extension that attempts to give you a "dark mode" for every single website that you open, which can be much easier on the eyes.



So yeah, dive into those paid and free iPad Safari extensions, see if you find something that will make your web browsing experience even better! And as you can see, if you're a developer, you'll definitely find some of those extensions must-have.



Got any iPad tips and tricks of your own?

There we have it – some of the most useful iPad tips and tricks you should know about, if you're looking to master your iPad. Got any of your own pro tricks you can share with us?



Let us know in the comments if we missed something you think people should know about, or just share an iPad story – like how you use yours!



And stay tuned! We're currently on iPadOS 15, but as 2022 nears its end, iPadOS 16 will be released, and it's reasonable to expect it to also come with fun new features and changes you should know about. We'll include them right here!



Here you can switch between the two available Safari looks, and see which one is better for you!