A look back at Apple's first tablet (not an iPad), and the journey to today

It was a dark, dark time, before smartphones…

Apple's first tablet came out in 1993: The Newton MessagePad

We're now well into 2022, here comes February! And this is yet another year where Apple continues to dominate the tablet market, with its iPad accounting for about 35% of all tablet sales, according to Statista's latest reports. A fairly distant second place goes to Samsung at about 18%, followed by Huawei.But Apple wasn't always a maker of powerful, highly polished and desirable tablets. And the first iPad Steve Jobs famously revealed back in 2010 wasn't the Cupertino company's first tablet. Let's take a look at Apple's true first tablet, and just for fun, compare its specs against the latest and greatest 2021 iPad Pro.I still fondly remember the first time someone "rich enough" to own a phone-slash-PDA (personal digital assistant) let me tinker with it. That was before the smartphone was a thing; PDAs were all the rage, and if my memory is correct, what he whipped out was a Palm Pocket PC, an early 2000s model, which meant current at the time.It had a stylus, a color touch screen, and could do a whole lot of things for the right person – you could input your memos, there was a notepad app, a calendar, and who knows what else; I was too little to figure it all out.That thing blew me away, it was basically the first "smartphone" I ever saw.Meanwhile my Siemens phone at the time could barely save a few phone numbers, had no color, not even real music playback, but what was then called "polyphonic ringtones". Let alone a touchscreen! Why, touching the screen to control your device seemed like some futuristic space technology back then…Anyways, it was the early 2000s, and that PDA did seem cutting-edge to me at the time, but it wasn't. Apple tried to do something much more elaborate, and ten years earlier – a tablet computer, before anyone knew what that was.First conceived as early as 1990 and unveiled to the public at the 1992 Consumer Electronics Show, the MessagePad was marketed as a PDA, because, again, nobody used the word "tablet" yet. Even PDAs were quite uncommon at the time, still to have their day in the spotlight.It was big, bulky (1.4 lbs / 640 grams), with the kind of plastic build that starts melting and getting gross over the years. So if you decide to spend an unreasonable amount of money to get the MessagePad as a collectible, expect it to literally stick to your fingers. But hey, at least the size and weight were to be expected, as late 80s and early 90s technology was far from ready to fit in the thin phone or tablet form factor we're used to today.Now let's get into something really fun to look back on – the specs of this chonky bad boy. On board we get up to 8 megabytes of storage, while the cheapest iPad today starts at 64 gigabytes, or 8000 times more.The Newton "MessagePad 100" model also packed 4 MB of RAM at best, and its screen was a monochrome LCD with a resolution of 336 by 240 pixels. It had a backlight, which was a handy feature many handheld devices at the time skimped on.And what about the battery that powered this mighty beast? Well, the tablet was actually powered by two AAA batteries and had an additional, replaceable backup battery, so it wouldn't lose all of your data once the former depleted, or as you pulled them out to replace them.Of course, the stylus this device came with was its headlining feature – the MessagePad had hand recognition! You could handwrite with the stylus, and it would recognize your chicken scratch and convert it to text… Well, sometimes.You could also draw graphs and generally do a whole lot of businessman organizing, and while it all sounds convenient and cutting-edge for the time, none of it worked quite as well as one would've hoped.The hand recognition was pretty hit-and-miss, which didn't bode well for the fact that the device relied exclusively on the stylus and handwriting, and perhaps worst of all, it cost anywhere between $900 and $1,569 depending on the specs you picked.Adjusted for inflation, that latter price is equal to $3,027 today, by the way, so you'd have to be quite the wealthy businessman to afford this. And even then, you'd probably wish you had just used a notepad for jotting down your notes, phone numbers and weekly schedule.In any case, we have this beautifully 90s promo video for the Netwon MessagePad that showcases what Apple's vision was:Needless to say, Apple's first tablet didn't sell too well. It was very ambitious, and its handwriting was still impressive, flawed as it was, but neither consumers nor the technology was ready for tablets yet, especially not for $3,000. But, that didn't stop Apple from trying again.The company continued releasing Apple Newton devices well into the late 90s, with each iteration improving on the features of the previous model. But, as you can probably guess by likely never having heard of them, these devices didn't really pick up with the average consumer regardless.