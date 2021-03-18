Prescient analyst says Apple will mass produce iPad Pro with mini-LED display next month; 5G unclear
Yesterday we told you that the next series of Apple iPad Pro tablets could be introduced next month (Mr. iPad Pro, meet Mr. Consumer aka Johnny Appleseed). News agencies such as Bloomberg and Twitter Tipsters like Jon Prosser are expecting 11-inch and 12.9-inch models (the latter sporting a mini-LED display), and a powerful chipset supposedly in line power-wise with the M1 chip used on some Macs. That last bit might be hard for Apple to pull off since a modified A14X chipset would probably have close to the 11.8 billion transistors found on the A14 Bionic that powers the iPhone 12 series and the iPad Air (2020). The M1 contains a whopping 16 billion transistors.
Kuo says Apple will start mass production of the next iPad Pro with a mini-LED display next month
According to AppleInsider, Kuo wrote about the supply chain in his note "According to our latest survey, the current production yield and quality have reached Apple's high standards, so it is expected that assemblers will start mass production of mini LED iPads after mid-to-late April," Ming stated. Mini-LED panels use thousands of tiny LED backlights. Kuo's timeline dovetails perfectly with the rumors that we discussed earlier about an April release of the next iPad Pro series.
Kuo says that Apple has spent plenty of time and money on the new display technology and will use mini-LED as a differentiator for its productivity devices including a pair of MacBook Pro models this year and a MacBook Air next year. The analyst expects Apple to ship 10 million devices with a mini-LED display this year, expanding to a number between 20 million and 30 million next year.
It should be noted that it still is not clear whether the new iPad Pro models will support 5G.