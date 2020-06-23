iOS 14 hidden features: Back Tap, Sound Recognition

“Your iPhone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when sounds may be recognized,”

Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition

“Sound Recognition should not be relied upon on in circumstances where you may be harmed or injured, in high-risk or emergency situations, or for navigation,”

There are 14 different sounds that can be recognized, including fire and smoke alarms, household sounds like a knock on the door or noises from home appliances, animal sounds, or a crying baby. Each sound option has an individual toggle switch, and when a sound is recognized a notification pops-up. You can enable Sound Recognition fromSound Recognition can be a useful feature, especially for people with hearing deficiencies, but there’s also a disclaimer that states:so people should exercise caution when using this new tool for important stuff.