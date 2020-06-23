iOS 14 hidden features: Back Tap, Sound Recognition
There’s no official information on supported devices at the moment, but it seems that Back Tap works on iPhone models that support Tap to Wake (X, XS and XS Max, XR, 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max).
Another interesting feature was uncovered by Reddit user u/Jsmith4523. It is called Sound Recognition and works as the name suggests. “Your iPhone will continuously listen for certain sounds, and using on-device intelligence, will notify you when sounds may be recognized,” reads the description.
There are 14 different sounds that can be recognized, including fire and smoke alarms, household sounds like a knock on the door or noises from home appliances, animal sounds, or a crying baby. Each sound option has an individual toggle switch, and when a sound is recognized a notification pops-up. You can enable Sound Recognition from Settings > Accessibility > Sound Recognition.
Sound Recognition can be a useful feature, especially for people with hearing deficiencies, but there’s also a disclaimer that states: “Sound Recognition should not be relied upon on in circumstances where you may be harmed or injured, in high-risk or emergency situations, or for navigation,” so people should exercise caution when using this new tool for important stuff.
