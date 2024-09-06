If I had to choose, I would prefer faster charging to charging and sharing battery at the same time
Google has stirred a bit of a debate with a subtle change to the Pixel 9's Battery Share feature. Once a convenient way to help a friend in a pinch, Battery Share now shuts down if you plug in your Pixel 9 to charge, even if it's fully charged. It's a small but noticeable change, and it's got folks wondering if the tradeoff is worth it.
In the grand scheme of smartphone features, Battery Share has always been a nice-to-have rather than a necessity. It's undeniably handy when a friend's phone is about to die, but it's not something you'd use daily. On the other hand, fast charging is a game-changer. With our increasingly busy lives and reliance on our phones, the ability to get a substantial charge in just a few minutes is incredibly valuable.
Imagine you're rushing to a meeting and realize your battery is low. With fast charging, you can plug in for a quick coffee break and get enough juice to last the rest of the day. With Battery Share, you could technically charge another device while your phone is plugged in, but it would likely be a slow process and wouldn't give your phone much of a boost.
In the grand scheme of smartphone features, Battery Share has always been a nice-to-have rather than a necessity. It's undeniably handy when a friend's phone is about to die, but it's not something you'd use daily. On the other hand, fast charging is a game-changer. With our increasingly busy lives and reliance on our phones, the ability to get a substantial charge in just a few minutes is incredibly valuable.
Imagine you're rushing to a meeting and realize your battery is low. With fast charging, you can plug in for a quick coffee break and get enough juice to last the rest of the day. With Battery Share, you could technically charge another device while your phone is plugged in, but it would likely be a slow process and wouldn't give your phone much of a boost.
Sign up or log in to continue reading
Here are some perks you can enjoy with your PhoneArena account:
- Access exclusive members-only articles
- Join the conversation in community discussions
- Submit your own reviews and share your experience
Already have an account? Log in
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: