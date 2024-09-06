30% discount on Google Pixel 7a!
Get Ready to Play the Mobile Tech Quiz!
COMING UP
Get Ready to Play the Mobile Tech Quiz!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Go through a series of 20 challenging questions against other PA readers to see who's the biggest tech expert!

If I had to choose, I would prefer faster charging to charging and sharing battery at the same time

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Articles Android Google
An image of a Pixel smartphone standing on a charger with the words "charging rapidly" displayed
Google has stirred a bit of a debate with a subtle change to the Pixel 9's Battery Share feature. Once a convenient way to help a friend in a pinch, Battery Share now shuts down if you plug in your Pixel 9 to charge, even if it's fully charged. It's a small but noticeable change, and it's got folks wondering if the tradeoff is worth it.

In the grand scheme of smartphone features, Battery Share has always been a nice-to-have rather than a necessity. It's undeniably handy when a friend's phone is about to die, but it's not something you'd use daily. On the other hand, fast charging is a game-changer. With our increasingly busy lives and reliance on our phones, the ability to get a substantial charge in just a few minutes is incredibly valuable.

Imagine you're rushing to a meeting and realize your battery is low. With fast charging, you can plug in for a quick coffee break and get enough juice to last the rest of the day. With Battery Share, you could technically charge another device while your phone is plugged in, but it would likely be a slow process and wouldn't give your phone much of a boost.

Sign up or log in to continue reading
Here are some perks you can enjoy with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access exclusive members-only articles
  • Join the conversation in community discussions
  • Submit your own reviews and share your experience
Sign Up
Already have an account?
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
Tim Cook’s strategy after Steve Jobs’ passing: senior employees who barely work
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile accidentally reveals upcoming iPhone 16 On Us promo
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's hot new promo will save you a fortune in the long run with little to no effort
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
T-Mobile's secret elite team performs another miracle
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
Apple canceled a potential cash cow to keep its reputation, now it might be reconsidering
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access
T-Mobile will only have a year of exclusive Starlink satellite access

Latest News

The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The often overlooked Jabra Connect 5t buds are in the spotlight today at an irresistible price
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
The popular JBL Xtreme 3 is now $125 cheaper with Walmart's generous discount
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
New leak reveals OnePlus Ace 5 and Ace 5 Pro’s key specs
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
Huawei's tri-fold phone Mate XT leaks again (possibly), along with its price
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
TikTok will probably be banned in the US, but launches Elections Integrity Hub as response
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
Apple sends out a survey to Apple Watch users asking about experience, battery life, and smart rings
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless